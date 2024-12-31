Coconext 2024 - First ever international coconut conference hold in Vietnam

PRNewswire

Ben Tre [Vietnam], December 31: Ben Tre Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Betrimex) in collaboration with Vietnam Coconut Association successfully hold the CocoNext 2024 in Ben Tre City of Vietnam to foster a resilient and robust future for the coconut industry.

CocoNext 2024 - the first international coconut conference themed "Empowering Vietnamese Coconut Value Chain" attracted over 200 participants, including representatives from Vietnamese and international government agencies, business leaders, and experts from leading coconut-producing countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

A next era for the coconut industry

Focusing on three pillars " Sustainable Coconut Strategy", " Innovation & Technology for Value Creation" and "CocoNext - The Future Business", CocoNext 2024 took place in mid-December providing valuable insights and practical solutions to address current challenges of the coconut industry.

The discussions delves into developing sustainable policies, using advanced technologies in production and value chain management, and solutions to boost exports and optimize the coconut industry's value chain.

Experts from leading coconut-producing countries shares innovative models, opening doors for extensive and long-term international collaboration.

The conference also highlights the importance of a comprehensive strategy to transform the Vietnamese coconut industry into a leading economic sector. This event solidifies Vietnam's position in the global coconut industry and creates strong momentum for growth across the sector.

Beyond being a hub for innovative thinking, CocoNext 2024 also offers a range of impressive interactive experiences with creative exhibition spaces from Betrimex, including: Next Chapter of Sustainability, Next Chapter of Beverage, Next Chapter of Cuisine, Next Chapter of Nutriment, Next Chapter of Essence, and Next Chapter of Innovative.

CocoNext: Technology and Innovation

Mrs. Dang Huynh Uc My, Chairlady of Betrimex states: "More than just a platform for information sharing among leading experts worldwide, CocoNext is a catalyst for breakthroughs, reshaping the landscape and ushering in a new era for the coconut industry. This is a shared commitment of everyone involved in the coconut value chain."

At CocoNext, a wide range of topics are discussed - from sustainable development strategies to the crucial roles of technology and innovation. Integrating cutting-edge technology into the coconut industry isn't just an option anymore, it becomes essential for sustainable growth and enhancing the value chain.

Technological advancements hold the promise of elevating the coconut industry to new heights. This includes things like innovative packaging techniques, transformative approaches to food processing and healthcare, sustainable energy generation, and the development of novel coconut-based products.

The Vietnamese coconut industry is booming. Exports have skyrocketed from $280 million in 2010 to a remarkable $1.64 billion in 2023. With over 200,000 hectares dedicated to coconut cultivation, Vietnam is now the fourth largest exporter of coconut products in the Asia-Pacific region and ranks fourth globally in terms of total market value.

Here in Vietnam, the coconut palm is considered one of six key agricultural commodities. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has launched a development plan for the coconut industry with clear objectives for 2030.

CocoNext is fully aligned with this vision for connecting everyone across the coconut value chain, fostering collaboration and maximizing the potential of the coconut palm. At the same time, CocoNext committed to developing groundbreaking solutions through advanced technology.

To achieve this vision, CocoNext will spearhead new initiatives, shape the future of the industry by ushering in a new era of innovation, trends, and opportunities.

The Chairlady of Betrimex affirms that CocoNext will help position Vietnam as a leading global supplier and innovation hub for the coconut industry. She also expresses her hope that Ben Tre province will become a global leader in coconut research and development.

As Vietnam's leading coconut enterprise and the sixth largest coconut producer worldwide, Betrimex commits to pioneer new partnerships and collaborating with stakeholders across the value chain. The goal is to elevate coconut products to become an Asian icon and a flagship industry of the 21st century.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor