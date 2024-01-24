COER University Illuminated with 21,000 Diyas: A Spectacular Commemoration of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 24: In a grand celebration marking the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the students of COER University have orchestrated a truly unique and awe-inspiring event. As the sacred city witnesses the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the young minds of COER have taken it upon themselves to cast Ayodhya in a resplendent glow using an impressive array of 21,000 diyas. This extraordinary initiative, fueled by the zeal and determination of the students, has transformed the landscape into a mesmerizing tapestry of lights, echoing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Motivated and supported by the visionary leadership of COER University's administration and management, the students have gone above and beyond, constructing a breathtaking replica of the Ram Temple using the radiant illumination of the diyas. Each diya, a symbol of devotion and cultural richness, contributes to the vibrant ambiance surrounding the celebrations.

The dedicated team leading this initiative includes students Ashish Pal, Rajat Kashyap, Ankit Saini, Vaibhav Rajput, Aryan Pal, Varsha Saini, Bani, Anshul, and Pankaj Pal. Their collaborative efforts have not only created a visual spectacle but also resonated with the essence of unity and cultural pride. Through their creative expression, they have brought to life the spirit of Ayodhya's rich heritage.

Event coordinator Dr Brij Mohan Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor, Mayank Dev and Chancellor J. C. Jain applauded the students for their praiseworthy work. The Chancellor, in particular, commended the students for their commitment to cultural enrichment and social service. Their efforts, he remarked, have set a new benchmark for achievement and dedication, showcasing the positive impact young minds can have on society.

The success of this event serves as a testament to the passion and creativity thriving within the student community at COER University. It not only marks a momentous celebration of the Ram Temple's consecration but also underscores the institution's commitment to nurturing a holistic and socially responsible educational environment.

