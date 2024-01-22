Coforge’s net profit up over 31% in Q3 FY24, revenue at Rs 2,323 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 Digital services and solutions provider Coforge on Monday registered a 31.5 per cent growth in consolidated net profit in the third quarter (Q3) of FY24.

The company's revenue for the quarter was Rs 2,323 crore, a 2.1 per cent growth in rupee terms.

The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q3 was Rs 238 crore, up 31.5 per cent (on-quarter) from Rs 181 crore in Q2 of FY24.

The order intake was $354 million and the company registered eight consecutive quarters of $300+ million deal wins, said the company.

The Coforge total order book over the next 12 months stood at $974 million, up 15.8 per cent (on-year).

“Our ability to deliver on an annual revenue guidance commitment in such a tough year and the fact that at the end of Q3 our YTD organic cc revenue growth is 14.7 per cent is a testament to the tenacity of Team Coforge and in our ability to execute against plans,” said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Coforge.

The company added seven new clients during the quarter.

“Coforge this year is likely to be one of the very few firms that gave a clear growth guidance at the beginning of the year and shall deliver within that revenue guidance range,” said Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor