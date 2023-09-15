Cognex Enters New Market with Launch of In-Sight SnAPP Vision Sensor

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 15: Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the launch of the In-Sight SnAPP vision sensor, redefining standards for ease of use, accuracy, and functionality in an industrial sensor. This product expands the Company's capabilities into the vision sensing space and adds an additional $1 billion to its served markets.

"The In-Sight SnAPP, designed for maximum simplicity and ease of deployment, provides customers a new, accessible on-ramp to machine vision," said Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Products, Platforms, and Solutions at Cognex. "We're now making Cognex's industry-leading edge learning technology accessible to more businesses around the world, in nearly every end market, enabling users to quickly improve efficiency and streamline their manufacturing processes."

The In-Sight SnAPP sensor solves a range of common quality control challenges, including presence/absence inspections, assembly verification, and defect detection. Vision-based detection is a step-up from conventional laser-based sensors, providing superior capability to locate features and parts in any position and to detect subtle defects. In-Sight SnAPP is trained using just a few examples and does not need any programming or vision knowledge by the user. Additionally, the web-based user interface allows customers to plug in and run In-Sight SnAPP from anywhere using a standard web browser – the first Cognex product to not require software for installation.

"The In-Sight SnAPP is our easiest-to-use product to date, combining our industry-leading vision capabilities and edge learning technology with a sharper focus on user experience," commented Robert Willett, President and CEO of Cognex. "Expanding into the vision sensing market with the In-Sight SnAPP will help propel our Emerging Customer initiative, broadening our customer base and contributing to our long-term growth targets."

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation ("the Company" or "Cognex") invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth-potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over $10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

