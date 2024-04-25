Cogniscient Business Solutions Awarded as SAP Business One - Partner of the Year 2023 - North India

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25: Cogniscient Business Solutions (CBS) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the title of SAP Business One Partner of the Year - North India 2023 at the SAP Partner Summit for SMEs 2024 held in Singapore. This marks their fifth consecutive year winning in the same category.

This prestigious award recognizes CBS's exceptional commitment to delivering innovative SAP ERP Solutions and exceptional customer service to the businesses.

The SAP Partner Summit for SMEs 2024, held in Singapore, brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators from around the globe to celebrate excellence and innovation in the SAP ecosystem. Cogniscient Business Solution's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and unparalleled service to its clients has once again been acknowledged by SAP, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from SAP, for the fifth year in a row," says Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Cogniscient Business Solutions. "This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of CBS entire team, who consistently go the extra mile to ensure our clients achieve their digital transformation goals."

At CBS, prioritizing client satisfaction is fundamental. CBS goes beyond mere SAP implementation, fostering strong partnerships built on trust and transparency. This collaborative approach ensures that every solution is meticulously designed to meet the unique needs and objectives of every client.

CBS provides a complete range of SAP solutions that cover every aspect of the digital transformation journey. CBS offers expert implementation services ensuring a smooth transition to SAP and insightful consulting services that unlock new growth opportunities, supporting clients at every step of their journey. Additionally, their ongoing support ensures that businesses can maximize the value of their SAP investment for years to come.

As CBS celebrates this momentous achievement, it remains focused on the future, committed to ongoing innovation and client-centricity, and poised to propel its growth even further, becoming an even more valuable resource for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital age.

Cogniscient Business Solutions, a Gold Partner of SAP Business One ERP solutions and services, specializes in aiding businesses in their operational transformation and achieving sustainable growth. With a deep understanding of industry best practices and a commitment to client success, CBS offers a comprehensive suite of ERP solutions, including implementation, consulting, and post-implementation support.

