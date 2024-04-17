Cognizant named a Top Employer in India by LinkedIn

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading global provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services has secured #3 ranking among 25 large companies in the prestigious LinkedIn Top Companies 2024 list. The recognition acknowledges Cognizant's commitment to prioritizing associate experience, advancing skilling, facilitating career growth, and championing gender diversity, alongside its large employee presence across the country.

"This accolade mirrors the vibrant energy and relentless pursuit of excellence by our associates who are at the heart of Cognizant's success," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to create an unparalleled employee experience where every voice matters, every individual thrives, and our teams across India are empowered with opportunities for skilling, growth and innovation. Together, we are not merely shaping careers; we are shaping the future."

LinkedIn ranks the top 25 companies in India based on eight pillars of career progression: Ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

As a knowledge-rich company, Cognizant has built one of the industry's most comprehensive digital learning and development ecosystems and resources to upskill associates in future-ready technologies. The company's dedicated experts collaborate with the world's leading educational and technology partners and oversee access-from-anywhere learning platforms.

Last year, 90% of Cognizant's global workforce participated in skill enhancement initiatives, with 270,000 associates acquiring new skills and proficiencies, with 88,000 completing AI and Generative AI courses. Additionally, the company implemented career growth programs and promoted nearly 30,000 employees across various roles..

Cognizant also launchedSynapseaimed at empowering more than one million individuals with cutting-edge technology and Gen AI skills. Together with governments, academic institutions, businesses, and other strategic partners, Cognizant's program will up-prepare individuals for the future workforce.

To capitalize on the scale and diversity of its teams and further boost innovation amongst associates, Cognizant launched Bluebolt in 2023. This grassroots innovation program invites all associates, irrespective of titles or roles, to bring their best ideas, challenge the status quo and innovate for clients. Within nine months of the program launch, over 100,000 ideas were generated, with 21,000 already implemented with clients, bringing real value to their business.

Cognizant believes that a diverse and inclusive workforce strengthens its ability to innovate and reflect clients' needs. In India, women comprise nearly 40% of Cognizant's workforce, surpassing the IT industry's gender diversity average of 36%, and two of its largest centers in India are headed by women leaders. To enable more women to reach their full potential, last year, Cognizant launched Shakti, a unified framework of women-centric programs and policies designed to advance women leadership in technology.

Cognizant has an extensive network of facilities across India, including, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

The company has a global workforce of 347,700 and over 70% of these associates are based in India.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor