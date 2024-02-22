CoinEx Offers 50 per cent Discount on Buying ETH for the 2nd Brand Day and Presents a New Feature "CoinEx Dibs"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 22: CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced an exclusive 50% discount on ETH purchases for CoinEx VIPs in honor of its monthly Brand Day on February 24. This limited-time offer caps off the launch of CoinEx's new product, CoinEx Dibs, marking the exchange's latest move to enhance its service offerings. CoinEx has been focusing on user needs and market trends, continuously optimizing product features, and continuously improving brand value.

Since 2017, CoinEx has been serving more than 5 million users from over 200 countries and regions through its sixth birthday and then entered the seventh year of development. CoinEx launched Brand Day last month to celebrate our founding on December 24, 2017, and show appreciation for our loyal users. Brand Day takes place on the 24th of every month, featuring special events, promotions, and prizes. The 1st Brand Day in January gave away 1 million CET in airdrops. This time, a total of 5 ETH will be available at a 50% discount to randomly selected VIP 1 and above users who join via Dibs during the offer window.

Details of the event are as follows:

1. Duration

2024-02-24 8:00 - 2024-02-26 8:00 (UTC), 2 days in total.

2. Rules

* Qualification: Only users who meet the subscription requirements can participate in the lucky draw.

3. How to participate

(1) Go to the event page: Read and study the event details carefully.

(2) Users who have won the lucky draw and have not triggered risk control will get their subscribed tokens/coins, and the asset will be allocated to the spot account.

(3) Users with unsuccessful subscriptions will receive their refunds.

4. About CoinEx Dibs

Users who meet the requirements can take part in CoinEx Dibs events, subscribing to a fixed quantity of cryptos at a discounted price, after successful participation in the lucky draw.

5. Becoming a CoinEx VIP

We have updated the CoinEx VIP Program - three new ways to advance in VIP levels have been added, including 30-day spot trading volume, 30-day futures trading volume, and the total asset value in your account. Meeting any one condition can make you a VIP.

6. About CoinEx Brand Day

On CoinEx Brand Day, we encourage global users who participate in discussions on social media channels to use the hashtag #24thWithCoinEx and share the joy together. For more information, please follow the official social media channel updates from CoinEx.

With sights set on further localization and international growth in 2024, CoinEx looks forward to celebrating each Brand Day with its valued global user community. We also hope that CoinEx Brand Day will create special memories for you and allow more global crypto users to meet, get to know, and understand CoinEx on this special day. Together with CoinEx, we embark on a wonderful journey of cryptocurrency asset investment.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor