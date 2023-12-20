CoinEx's Anniversary: The 6-Year Journey Fueled by Passion and Togetherness

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: This year marks twin milestones - the 15th anniversary of the seminal Bitcoin whitepaper and the 6th anniversary of CoinEx's founding. When Satoshi Nakamoto published that whitepaper 15 years ago, the explosive impact of Bitcoin could ethardly be imagined. Yet, it has gone on to birth a thriving crypto ecosystem, garnering institutional adoption despite weathering controversies. Today, Bitcoin has catalyzed a flourishing financial landscape, setting trends and driving transformation globally. As we commemorate Bitcoin's 15th anniversary, we also celebrate CoinEx's six years of intrepid growth within this groundbreaking space.

CoinEx's six-year journey has followed a similar path of overcoming doubts and controversies. As the old adage goes - what doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Adversity has only served to strengthen us as we foster steady growth. This year, amidst a protracted bear market and unforeseen events, CoinEx navigated a challenging course. Yet we have emerged more resilient, upgrading the CoinEx ecosystem with versatile products and seamless user experiences despite decreased liquidity. Our commitment remains firm even in the stormiest seas.

In 2023, CoinEx unveiled a host of new features such as Strategic Trading and Crypto Loans. Simultaneously, we have enhanced Futures Trading to facilitate seamless trading experiences and risk management. To safeguard user assets, CoinEx has launched a robust security system equipped with comprehensive security measures. Our commitment to user assets is evident in our partnerships with leading blockchain security firms and the establishment of CoinEx Shield Fund.

This year, we have introduced the CoinEx Broker Program and CoinEx Creator Program to embrace and empower a wider range of business communities. Backed by an ecosystem encompassing CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, CoinEx Charity, and more, we are continuously refining the infrastructure and ecosystem frameworks. Moving forward, we will continue taking user experience as the core, serving global users in an expert role and providing more professional services. We look forward to joining hands with more like-minded partners in the industry.

The crypto space, shrouded in mystery, birthed countless unexpected success stories. While some companies take unconventional paths, others, like ourselves, stay true to their original vision. CoinEx firmly believes that the road to enduring success is not a sprint, but a marathon. Though instant success is alluring, our six-year journey proves long-term prosperity requires both ambition and consistency.

Over the past six years, CoinEx has always prioritized user demands. Our product design logic and platform operations revolve around optimizing user experience. To meet the diverse needs of our users, we are dedicated to swiftly listing a comprehensive range of premium cryptos and have continuously refined our asset operations. Such effort has paid off as CoinEx has evolved from a company of several employees to a team of several hundred industry professionals in just six years, and we now stand united with over five million crypto users worldwide, prepared to embrace the countless peaks ahead.

Once again, we want to thank all of you for your consistent support and trust over the years. In the crypto world, choosing and believing in one platform for six whole years represents invaluable conviction and trust. We cherish that unique bond with you as it serves as an inexhaustible source of encouragement for us and fuels our relentless pursuit of progress. We look forward to continuing this journey with you in the years to come, exploring the shining path ahead in this ever-evolving world of crypto together!

