"Coke is Cooking" Comes to Delhi for an Unforgettable Musical Feast, Come Enjoy Delhi's Best Food with Coke and a Side of Music

New Delhi [India], October 23: The Coca-Cola Company is delighted to bring its global meals experience platform, "Coke is Cooking" to Dilwalon ki Dilli - New Delhi. With Coca-Cola's strong affinity for food, this year's event is set to take Delhi into a culinary escapade. Built on the insight that people relish Coke with meals, the grand food festival will celebrate, encourage and create real magic over food and a refreshing glass of Coke.

Scheduled for 27th and 28th October at NSIC, Okhla Ground, New Delhi, "Delhi is Cooking", the ultimate food festival will be a culinary celebration with over 40 diverse eateries where people can savour culturally rich and lip-smacking cuisines, all under one roof. From mouthwatering street food to intriguing global fusions, from Delhi's forgotten recipes to famous cuisines, there will be something for every taste palate.

With festivities and fervour around the corner, this extraordinary culinary extravaganza will be a potpourri of unforgettable experiences including tech-enabled engagements, photo booths, and interactive games. There is also an impressive star-studded music line-up by renowned musicians such as Prateek Kuhad, Seedhe Maut, Nucleya, Raftaar, Euphoria, etc. These showstoppers will captivate the audience with their electrifying performances while they enjoy food with their friends, relatives, and a chilled bottle of Coke!

"At Coca-Cola, we are thrilled to bring "Delhi is Cooking" to celebrate some of Delhi's iconic & mouthwatering foods, with some mic dropping music including our very own Coke Studio Bharat's artists in a 2-day event so people enjoy the food, company of their loved ones and a chilled Coke, truly a recipe for magic," commented Kaushik Prasad, Director of Marketing at Coca-Cola.

Mark your calendars for this unforgettable celebration of flavour, rhythm, and joy. Tickets are now available on Bookmyshow, Paytm Insider or Skillbox.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

