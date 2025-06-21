Colab Platforms enters Esports Arena; Industry projected to grow to USD 6 billion by 2030

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: In a move to shape the future of digital sports in India, Colab Platforms Limited (BSE: 542866), leading sportstech and gaming company has announced its foray into the billion dollar opportunity - Esports. With a vision to build India's most rewarding competitive gaming ecosystem, company is building a player-first competitive gaming platform for India's digital-first generation.

This new venture will focus on building India's most transparent, skill based esports infrastructure, designed for both casual and pro gamers. Backed by Colab's robust digital and operational ecosystem, the platform will feature low-entry, high-frequency competitive formats, creator-led tournaments, and proprietary game serversstarting with Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and expanding into AAA and mobile titles in phases.

Highlights:-

-Colab Platforms is building a player-first competitive gaming platform for India's digital-first generation.

-India with over 594 million online gamers and young populations has potential to become a Global Esports hub

-The platform will feature low-entry, high-frequency competitive formats, creator-led tournaments, and proprietary game serversstarting with Counter-Strike 2 and expanding into AAA and mobile titles

-Esports is expected to contribute Rs.1100+ crore to India's economy by 2025

-Company has launched Rs. 250 million accelerator programme to drive sports-tech innovation in India

Esports is expected to contribute Rs.1100+ crore to India's economy by 2025, with over 1.5 million esports athletes and growing. As India readies itself for the global gaming spotlight, Esports has rapidly evolved from niche subculture to a billion-dollar global industry. In 2024, the global Esports market surpassed $1.7 billion, with projections of reaching over $6 billion by 2030. With its inclusion in events like the Asian Games and discussions around Olympic recognition, esports is no longer just entertainmentit's a sport of the future.

Venture into Esports aligns with Colab's broader vision of building a 360° sports ecosystem, which already includes ventures in sports commerce, athlete development, fan engagement tools, and sports-tech innovation. It will also synergize with Colab's existing initiatives:

-Integration with Colab's Sports Innovation Accelerator for esports startups

-Co-branded streamer partnerships and leagues for visibility and user acquisition

-Expansion into mobile esports, VR arenas, and gamified fitness formats in future phases

India, has a potential to become a global Esports hub with over 594 million online gamers and one of the world's youngest digital populations. Government initiatives like eSports recognition under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and growing corporate and academic interest, are further fueling this momentum.

Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Ltd, said, "Esports isn't just the future of gamingit's the future of entertainment, career building, and digital identity. At Colab, we're building an esports ecosystem where every match, every win, and every hour of gameplay creates real value for the player."

Colab aims to become the platform of choice where skill matters, community thrives, and careers are built. Company also aim to scout and elevate India's top gaming talentcreating a pipeline that can compete in global leagues and represent Indian esports on the world stage.

Colab Esports: What Makes It Different

At the heart of Colab's esports vision is a commitment to accessibility, fairness, and next-gen competition. Built with India's Gen Z and Millennial gamers in mind, the platform is designed to break barriers and reimagine what competitive gaming can look likerewarding, community-driven, and inclusive.

From hyper-local engagement strategies to creator-led tournament formats and a player-centric progression system, Colab Esports is laying the groundwork for an ecosystem where every playercasual or competitivefinds their space to grow, compete, and win. Colab is aiming to build not just another esports platform, but a nextgeneration gaming infrastructure ready to scale with the country's digital sports revolution.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company has reported consolidated Total Revenue Rs. 70.05 crores, up from Rs. 2.25 Crores in FY 2023-24 a massive 3006.18% increase. Net profit stood at Rs. 2.86 Crores from Rs.1.78 Crores last year, a growth of 60.4%. In Q4 FY2024-25, company recorded Total Revenue of Rs. 20.49 crores, Y-o-Y increase of 7638% growth. Net profit for the quarter was Rs. 95.29 lakhs, up 379.11% from Rs. 19.9 lakhs during the same period last year.

Strategic Initiatives of Colab Platforms in FY 2024-25:-

-Entered the Rs. 15,766 crore sports management and tech sector, to leverage its technological prowess across various segments including management and development of sports Intellectual Properties (IPs), Fan Engagement platforms.

-Acquired the Northern Challengers team in the Big Cricket League, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, enhancing brand recognition and direct fan connection.

-Launched www.colabsports.in, a dedicated marketplace for sports and fitness products, catering to India's rapidly growing $58 billion sports and fitness industry.

-The company also announced its entry into the predictive gaming market, targeting a Rs. 50,000 crore opportunity with a rapidly growing user base.

-Introduced a Rs. 250 million Sports-Tech Growth Accelerator Program to empower early-stage startups, fast-track innovation, and transform India's sports technology ecosystem.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.

Colab Platforms Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company has been delivering innovative technological solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab Platforms Limited is dedicated to providing customized, technology-based processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives and exceed expectations.

Recognizing India's rapid emergence as a global technology hub, Colab Platforms harnesses the nation's diverse and talented professionals to contribute significantly to the development of the professional community. For more information please www.colabplatforms.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor