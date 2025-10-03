Colab Platforms plans to expand into the Trillion-dollar Tech Intelligence Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], October 1: Colab Platforms, A diversified Technology Company, today announced a bold plan for expansion into Tech Intelligence space encompassing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Blockchain Technology, Data Centers and Global Capacity Center (GCC) Tech Services. These sectors are collectively projected to surpass USD 6 trillion in market value by 2030. With this move, the company is building intelligent, secure, and scalable digital ecosystems that redefine how businesses innovate and operate. By leveraging AI/ML for actionable insights, blockchain for transparency and trust, and GCC services for optimized global operations, Colab Platforms aims to unlock new efficiencies and create solutions that impact millions worldwide.

Key Highlights:-

Tech Intelligence domain — spanning AI/ML, Blockchain, Data Centers, and Global Capability Center are forecast to exceed USD 6 trillion in value by 2030.

Unlocking growth with a bold 50 million Accelerator Program fueling breakthrough ventures.

Colab will leverage its INR 50 million Accelerator program to accelerate entry by investing in promising ventures, forming strategic joint ventures, and pursuing acquisitions that strengthen its expertise across AI, Blockchain, and GCC services.

The market potential reinforces this strategy.

The global AI market was valued at USD 196 billion in 2023 and is projected to exceed USD 1.8 trillion by 2030 , driven by enterprise adoption in healthcare, finance, retail, and advanced manufacturing.

The blockchain market is forecasted to surge from USD 19 billion in 2023 to over USD 1.4 trillion by 2030 , disrupting sectors ranging from banking and supply chains to government and cybersecurity.

The Global Capacity Center (GCC) industry in India , already a backbone of multinational operations, is expected to cross USD 110 billion by 2030 , as corporations increasingly outsource critical technology functions.

Recognizing this extraordinary opportunity, Colab Platforms is deploying an innovation-first strategy to establish itself as a catalyst in these trillion-dollar markets.

“The convergence of AI, Blockchain, and global delivery platforms like GCCs represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Through our Accelerator program and innovation-first approach, we are building the foundation for a digital ecosystem that is secure, scalable, and impactful for millions of people worldwide.”

Puneet Singh

Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited

By combining AI-driven intelligence, blockchain enabled trust, and GCC delivery efficiencies, Colab Platforms will develop scalable platforms and solutions designed to solve real-world challenges for enterprises and individuals alike. This approach positions the company to:

Redefine how businesses operate, but also improve how millions of people interact with technology in their everyday lives.

Enabling enterprises to unlock value hidden in massive volumes of unstructured data.

Creating tamper-proof systems that enhance trust in digital transactions.

With this strategic expansion, Colab Platforms is not only capitalizing on the immense growth potential of AI, Blockchain, and GCC services but also positioning itself as a technology leader that drives innovation, efficiency, and trust across industries. By combining internal technology development with targeted investments in emerging startups, the company is creating a robust ecosystem capable of delivering impactful solutions at scale, empowering enterprises to achieve new levels of productivity while positively influencing the lives of millions of users globally. This move reinforces Colab Platforms' vision of shaping the future of digital business and establishing long-term value for its stakeholders.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.:

Colab Platforms Limited is a diversified technology, sports and digital ventures company focused on building integrated ecosystems spanning esports, physical sports infrastructure, Sporting events, influencer collaborations, and digital content delivery. With a vision to strengthen India's sports and youth economy, Colab is creating sustainable value across multiple verticals. website: www.colabplatforms.com

