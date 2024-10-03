Coldplay ticket row: Working closely with authorities, says BookMyShow

Mumbai/New Delhi, Oct 3 After the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police interrogated BookMyShow executives over an alleged scam involving the sale of tickets for Coldplay concerts, the digital platform on Thursday said they have been working closely with the police and regulatory authorities to provide complete support and cooperation in the investigation.

The probe was prompted by a complaint filed by lawyer Amit Vyas, who alleged that BookMyShow, the official ticketing platform for the concert, had conspired with various black-market operators to hoard tickets.

In a statement, a BookMyShow spokesperson said in its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay's ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’ in India, the company lodged a formal FIR on October 2.

"This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on September 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us," said the spokesperson.

The FIR, filed with the Mumbai Police, also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms. Thousands of Indian fans were left disappointed when tickets for its January concerts in Navi Mumbai sold out within minutes last week. Several fans took to social media, saying that tickets for the concert "were being sold for lakhs of rupees on unofficial platforms".

The company said it has provided details of all resellers that have come to its attention, "including independent individuals reselling tickets for this tour across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation".

BookMyShow said it is assessing the potential cancellation of such tickets that are being sold unethically.

"We would also like to clarify that Coldplay's ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’ in India will proceed as planned," said the company.

