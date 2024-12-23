Colgate introduces a sensory experience in oral care with the launch of a new maxfresh range

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care, has unveiled a new sensorially captivating range of MaxFresh, that seamlessly blends its refreshing power with fun, flavour and aesthetics. For the first time ever, the MaxFresh range debuts its iconic cooling crystals in heart shapes, offering a unique visual experience paired with fruity flavors. Powered by the brand's proprietary Ultrafreeze Technology, the product promises 10X longer-lasting cooling* and an unparalleled freshness experience, instantly awakening and refreshing the user.

Thoughtfully designed to resonate with today's audience, the product comes in transparent tubes with vibrant colours, enhancing the appeal of the new crystals. The range introduces two exciting new flavors: a refreshing watermelon infusion, Watermelon Blast, and a cool-menthol spearmint blend, Rainbow Fresh, featuring colorful heart shapes inspired by the rainbow - both delivering an elevated brushing experience, unlike any other.

Commenting on the launch, Anaswar Rajagopal, Marketing Director-Toothpaste, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, "In today's rapidly evolving landscape, younger millennials and Gen Z are constantly seeking new ways to transform everyday tasks into enjoyable experiences. We understand their preferences, and as a result, our new MaxFresh range is perfectly aligned with this transformative shift. Designed for a fun-loving generation, this product transforms Oral Care into a fun, refreshing ritual - something people can actually look forward to as part of their daily routine. This launch is a natural extension of our ongoing mission to improve the country's Oral Health, by offering a range of innovative, science-backed products that not only meet their needs but also add an element of fun and freshness to the overall experience."

The new MaxFresh range is available across the country on leading e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms. Featuring a vibrant packaging, these must-have variants are available in 100g packs, priced at INR 169. As one of the brand's best-selling product lines, the MaxFresh range features innovative toothpastes and mouthwashes, accessible through both online and offline platforms.

*vs a regular fluoride toothpaste

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

