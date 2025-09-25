Colgate Marks Historic Global Milestone: Over 2 Billion Children Benefiting from Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Colgate today announced a historic milestone for its flagship oral health education initiative, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF), which has reached 2 billion children worldwide. In India, the BSBF program continues to make a profound impact, having reached over 185 million children and their families till date. Over 185 million children and families engaged pan India with significant partnerships with state governments.

Since its inception in 1991, BSBF has globally bridged gaps in oral healthcare by delivering education, free dental screenings, and treatment access to underserved communities, embodying Colgate's vision of creating healthier smiles for everyone. By partnering with parents, teachers, governments, NGOs and dental professionals, Colgate combines its expertise to accelerate progress through their curriculum and advocacy, ensuring that prevention and good oral hygiene remain a top health priority.

Oral health remains a critical concern in India, particularly neglected in children. Socioeconomic factors, lack of awareness, and disparity in access to dental care lead to strong indicators of oral disease like tooth decay and gum disease.

Ms. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - ESG & Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said:

"At Colgate, we are committed to supporting India's vision of moving from reactive to preventive healthcare. We believe the most meaningful way to achieve this is by working together through Public-Private-Policy Partnerships (PPPP). Our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, in collaboration with education and healthcare departments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Goa, is already demonstrating how collective action can drive awareness and inspire behavior change. Each year, we aim to reach over 10 million children and their families, helping to build strong oral health habits that can positively impact communities for generations to come."

As India's healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Colgate remains committed to ensuring every child, from bustling metros to remote villages, has access to the education that transforms smiles and builds confidence for life.

