Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd releases ESG Report, demonstrating Innovative, Responsible & Inclusive initiatives for a healthier future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Underlining its commitment to sustainable value creation, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd., a leading company in the oral and personal care industry, announced the release of its second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the company's commitment to driving positive change through innovative, responsible, and inclusive practices driven to achieve its 2025 goals, including 100% water and plastic neutrality across packaging and industrial sites.

Colgate-Palmolive India's business strategy is based on sustainable innovation that primarily is translated into achieving environmental stewardship, social impact, and governance excellence at its core. The organization has made great strides and has meticulously carved a roadmap to achieve its goals by 2025, encompassing specific actions with corresponding measurable targets. These steps have been carefully designed to contribute towards creating a more sustainable future.

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, "As a caring innovative growth company, we are constantly thinking of how we can power smiles and spread optimism in the lives of our consumers, employees and partners. Being trusted and relied upon by millions of people for generations is a privilege and a responsibility that we cherish. We are committed and remain steadfast in our efforts to drive social impact and help protect our planet."

Here are the key highlights from the ESG Report FY23:

INNOVATIVE

Plastic Waste Reduction: Colgate-Palmolive India has achieved an impressive 80% reduction in plastic waste through innovations such as the KEEP toothbrush with a reusable metal handle. The company is proud to be at the forefront of Asia's oral care brands in significantly decreasing plastic waste by achieving 120% plastic neutrality in India.

Sustainable Packaging: With a strong focus on environmental preservation, Colgate-Palmolive India ensures that 80% of the packaging (primary and secondary) by weight used across its four plants is recyclable. The company is committed to minimizing its ecological footprint by adopting sustainable packaging practices.

RESPONSIBLE

Water Conservation: Colgate-Palmolive India's water-positive plants in Goa and Sri City have played a vital role in water conservation efforts. Through various programs and initiatives, the company has replenished over 350 million litres of water in the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, contributing to a more sustainable water future.

Community Empowerment: Colgate-Palmolive India's initiatives have made a significant impact on communities across the country. Through partnerships and programs, the company has trained over 20,000 women in digital and financial literacy, enabling them to pursue better livelihoods and economic independence. Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® has impacted 171 million children till date.

INCLUSIVE

As an inclusive organization, we continue to foster a work environment where employees can bring their best self to work.

Gender Diversity: With a strong focus on fostering inclusivity and diversity, Colgate-Palmolive India has achieved a commendable 25% gender diversity in its company and 50% on its board, reflecting the company's commitment to promoting equality and empowering women.

For comprehensive details, please refer to the complete report available here: Full Report

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in oral care in the country that seeks to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize shareholder returns and to provide its people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. The organization has adopted sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, and social responsibility strategies that help make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable. The company manufactures and markets toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes, oil-pulling products and mouthwashes under the 'Colgate' brand and a specialized range of personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand. It is a caring, innovative growth company, reimagining a healthier future for all people and our planet. Colgate has been ranked as India's #1 Most Trusted Oral Care Brand for the ninth consecutive year, from 2011 to 2019, by The Economic Times - Brand Equity - Most Trusted Brands Survey, conducted by Nielsen. Colgate has also been ranked as the Most Trusted Oral Hygiene Brand by TRA's Brand Trust India Study Report for the ninth consecutive year, from 2011 to 2019. For more information about Colgate's business and products, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

