Colgate-Palmolive leads the charge in elevating India's Oral Care standards, shares the 'Sweet Truth'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Colgate-Palmolive is the market leader when it comes to oral care in India. Over the years, their Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program has touched the lives of more than 171 million children in the country, with the overarching goal of instilling healthy oral care practices. In line with this overarching objective, Colgate now embarks on a focused mission to promote the vital habit of night time teeth brushing.

It's an alarming fact that 9 out of 10 Indians suffer from cavities, highlighting a pressing need for proactive oral care. Scientific evidence supports the practice of brushing one's teeth at night in addition to the morning ritual, as it has been shown to significantly enhance dental health. This simple habit can reduce the risk of cavities by as much as 50%.

Colgate-Palmolive has taken the onus of bringing alive the importance of night brushing in the interest of elevating the oral health of the country.

Colgate is here to tell you 'The Sweet Truth'

THE SWEET TRUTH (Click to watch the film)

Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India said, "As the market leader, fostering healthy oral care habits among the Indian populace is both our privilege and responsibility. Our commitment to oral health extends to all facets of life. I want to emphasize the profound importance of night time brushing, which holds even greater significance during the festive season. As we come together to celebrate with loved ones, let us also unite in the pursuit of improved oral health.

By incorporating night time brushing into our post-sweets routine, we not only safeguard our smiles but also ensure that the festive season remains truly joyful and free from dental concerns. We aspire to lead in elevating the dental health standards of our nation by underscoring the scientific rationale behind brushing before bedtime".

About the film: The film charmingly highlights the prevalent habit of not brushing before bedtime, a habit that can lead to dental problems like cavities. It features individuals from diverse backgrounds humorously 'brushing' their teeth with sweets. The closing shot delivers a critical message, urging everyone to adopt the practice of #BrushTonight. The film has been released in the 'Dental Interest' of the nation.

Speaking about the campaign, Gunjit Jain, EVP-Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, stated, "We are a sweets-obsessed nation. Across the country and across age groups, indulging in something sweet after dinner is a common ritual - a laddoo, barfi, chocolate, ice-cream or sweet paan. Our campaign, titled 'The Sweet Truth,' aims to make people realize that the last thing millions of Indians put on their teeth before sleeping is sugar and not toothpaste, which can cause cavities. But cavities can be prevented just by choosing to #BrushTonight, after enjoying your favorite sweet."

Colgate-Palmolive is dedicated to initiating change and championing the cause of optimal oral health practices. We invite you to be a part of this endeavor by embracing the importance of including night time brushing as an integral facet of your daily regimen. Remember to #BrushTonight and join us in safeguarding the smiles of billions across the nation.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being.

Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, and enhancing children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. Since its inception in the mid-1970s, this program has touched the lives of more than 171 million children.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254485/The_Sweet_Truth.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor