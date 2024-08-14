Colgate partners with Government of Goa to advance Oral Health Education for all 2 Lakh in-school children by 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF), is taking a significant step forward in enhancing Oral Health Education for children across India. As part of this initiative, Colgate has partnered with the Government of Goa, committing to positively impact all 2,00,000 school-going children in the state by 2025. Last year alone, Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® positively impacted over 52 Lakh students in more than 10,000 schools across 8 Indian states.

Last week, the company inaugurated its partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to bring Oral Health Education to children across the state, committing to impact 50 Lakh students in 2 years. Therefore, with this new association the Government of Goa, the company is strengthening its flagship program even further, as it moves forward in its vision to reach every school going child in India.

This initiative was formally inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, along with Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. Hosted in Sharda English High School in Marcela, Goa, this officially marks the commencement of the program along with NGO partner BharatCares.

Addressing the audience at the launch ceremony Dr. Pramod Sawant, Honourable Chief Minister of Goa said, "Oral Health is important for overall well-being, and I firmly believe that Oral Care practices should be inculcated right from childhood. We are pleased to collaborate with Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures initiative, and would like to thank Prabha Narasimhan, the Colgate team and the schools for coming together on this joint endeavor to make Goa healthier. I would like to congratulate the Colgate team for the great set up that they have in Goa - A Toothpaste manufacturing facility since 1992, and multiple social impact initiatives."

Addressing the partnership, Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, added, "We are steadfast in our commitment to cascade Oral Care awareness across the country and enhance India's Oral Health, through our science backed products and education programs. Goa has always been an integral part of Colgate's story in India, dating back to the establishment of our toothpaste manufacturing facility here in 1992. We are deeply honored to partner with the State Government of Goa to educate 2 Lakh children in the state about Oral Health by 2025. This is an extension of our commitment to create meaningful change in the state, in addition to our existing efforts in the areas of Waste Management, Digital & Financial Literacy for Women and Education Scholarships."

Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®, is a carefully designed initiative focused on right Oral Care habits, raising awareness about tobacco prevention, and promoting good nutrition for Oral Health among school children aged 6 to 15 years.

The program focuses on five critical missions: the right way of brushing, importance of brushing twice daily, replacing one's toothbrush every three months, abstaining from the use of tobacco, and embracing nutritious food choices. Supplementary materials including dental kits, brushing calendars, teacher training guides, and certificates will arm children and educationists with essential lifelong knowledge. Since its inception in 1976, the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program has positively impacted over 176 million children across India with the knowledge of good Oral Health Habits.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

