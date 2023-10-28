Colive steps up with “Colive Yaifa Yum”, an initiative designed to empower the people of Manipur, as a part of its ongoing CSR activity, “Salute the Hero”

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Colive, a leading co-living space provider, has announced its commitment to support the people of Manipur through a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The campaign, called ” Colive Yaifa Yum,” aims to uplift the socio-economic status of the state and provide employment opportunities to its residents.

In the midst of the pandemic, Colive stepped up to honour our unsung heroes – the tireless delivery agents! We were proud to provide free meals to these dedicated individuals, expressing our heartfelt gratitude and fulfilling our CSR promise to support those who make our daily lives possible. Together, we salute the heroes who keep the world moving forward.

As part of its CSR commitment, Colive has taken a significant step towards empowering the people of Manipur by providing free stays & employment opportunities. The initiative provides a stimulating environment as well as an elevated job market to upgrade the living standards of the Manipur residents.

Furthermore, Colive is offering a 50% discount on accommodation and food at selected sites, to the residents of the state. This initiative is aimed at providing affordable living options and contributing to the overall well-being of Manipur residents.

This initiative is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those facing adversity. Through this, we aim to raise awareness, gain support, and ultimately, brighten the lives of the people of Manipur during these challenging times. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.

“The CSR initiative, ‘Colive Yaifa Yum’, reaffirms our belief that businesses have a social responsibility towards the society” said Suresh Rangarajan, CEO of Colive. “We are confident that this campaign will have a positive impact on the community and help forge a stronger future together”.

This campaign highlights Colive’s unwavering commitment to social responsibility and aligns with its long-term vision of sustainable development. The company aspires to create a lasting positive impact through its CSR initiatives and contribute to the holistic well-being of the community.

This festive season, Colive has undertaken the initiative to align itself with the interests of the people by providing the Lowest Price Guarantee for any property with Zero-Deposit for rental homes.

Colive’s rentX rental exchange is a next-gen consumer-interface platform that offers data-driven rental trends powered by an AI- enabled smart Search Engine for rental homes ensuring yield-optimized digital transactions & negotiations on the marketplace.

As Bangalore’s largest & India’s leading Coliving player, Colive with a vision of being the “Future of Living” is reshaping the way working professionals & students live in urban cities. Colive homes are built on the premises of smart, safe and communal environment which accommodates the needs of every urban migrant.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor