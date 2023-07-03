Collaboration of Dr. AV Cancer Institute and Rotary District 3011 towards Cancer Care and Day Care Chemotherapy

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: An MoU was signed between Rotary District 3011 and Dr. AV Cancer Institute, Gurugram, to collaborate in providing preventive medical services for Cancer Screening and providing day-care Chemotherapy facilities at subsidized charges for people recommended by Rotarians of Rotary District 3011. The MoU was signed by DG Rtn Ashok Kantoor on behalf of R I District 3011 and Dr Amit Verma, Molecular Oncologist and Director and Founder of Dr AV Cancer Institute, and was witnessed by Shri Sunil Goyal, Chairman of the Cancer Institute.

In the words of Dr Amit Verma, Director and Founder of Dr AV Cancer Institute, "With this Cancer care approach, we should reach out to the general public to make them realize that Cancer is just another disease like hypertension and diabetes and not a dreaded disease, and the more we spread the word of caution, awareness, and prevention the more we help each other."

The institute also decided to offer services from Consultations to Cancer screening and prevention from Cancer diagnosis to treatment at a 30 % discount on MRP. Patient applications should be recommended and signed by Members of Rotary Clubs to avail the concessional facilities at Dr. AV Cancer Institute, Gurugram.

DG Rtn Ashok Kantoor and other Rotary Members were taken around the Institute and were apprised of the facilities available at the Institute. DG appreciated the partnership and hoped this will benefit a large number of people from economically weaker sections of Society. Dr. Amit Verma assured full support and cooperation in this endeavor of providing Cancer prevention and treatment at subsidized affordable charges.

Many dignitaries, including the following, were present at the ceremony:

* Rtn Rakesh Talwar, District Secretary

* Rtn Aniel Sahni, Assistant Governor Zone 15 and

* R'ann Madhu Sahni

* Rtn Pran Mehta

* Rtn Vimal Gupta

* Rtn Narender Kumar Gupta

* Rtn J D Gupta

* Rtn Pramod Dhawan

* Rtn Arti Agarwal, President RC Gurgaon Qutab Enclave

* Rtn Sunil Kumar Day, President RC Delhi Resources and

* R'ann Niti Day

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor