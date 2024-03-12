Collaborative Research Endeavor Between Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune and Johns Hopkins University

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune has collaborated with Johns Hopkins University (JHU), USA, one of the foremost academic institutions in the world. This partnership aims to strengthen the exchange of knowledge via student exchange programmes, joint research initiatives and applications for competitive research funding. Researchers from both institutions can combine their unique perspectives leading to deeper insights and innovative solutions to complex medical challenges.

This partnership is set to elevate the international reputation of Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre and JHU, by addressing critical global health concerns such as infectious diseases, particularly issues of TB care, antimicrobial resistance and healthcare disparities. Developing personalised treatment approaches based on individual genetic and molecular profiles, collaborating on research, surveillance and prevention strategies for new and evolving pathogens are some of the key focus areas of the collaboration.

Both institutions have established thriving partnership, facilitating valuable clinical experiences for students. Numerous JHU students have gained hands-on training at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, reciprocated by Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College students who have seized similar opportunities at JHU.

This collaboration has yielded several impactful research studies funded by prestigious institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Ongoing projects like 'TB Aftermath' and the 'Hybrid Trial for Alcohol Reduction in TB' demonstrate their unwavering commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Dr A.L Kakrani, Professor of Clinical Eminence and Director Academic Collaboration, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said, "The collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful advancements in medical research and education, addressing critical healthcare challenges and making a lasting impact on global health."

Dr Shahzad Mirza, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Dr. D. Y Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, said, "This collaboration with Johns Hopkins University presents a plethora of opportunities for groundbreaking advancements in the medical field. The initiative focuses on precision medicine, emerging infectious diseases, medical technology, global health and public health policy, promising substantial contributions to global well-being. Since both institutions boast a rich history of academic excellence and research prowess, this partnership will surely be a force to be reckoned with."

With distinguished legacies in academics and research, both institutions aim to drive healthcare innovation. Researchers from these institutions, leveraging their unique perspectives, seek to pioneer solutions to complex medical challenges through resource sharing and access to cutting-edge facilities thus accelerating research progress.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune is one of Maharashtra's leading multi-specialty hospitals with various Centres of Excellence. The hospital is spread over a sprawling 8,27,702 sq. ft. and is well-equipped with state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and life-saving latest medical technology. With 2000+ beds dedicated to different Specialties and Superspecialities, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Center, Pune follows international benchmarks that are performance-driven as well as patient-centric, strongly backed by evidence-based medical expertise. We are NABH and NABL accredited and have been certified as a Green Hospital by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI). Additionally, we hold the 15th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university has been awarded A++ status by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 2015 certified organization (ISO 9001: 2015).

Some of India's finest and highly acclaimed doctors are associated with the hospital today. We provide a wide range of healthcare services - diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic, which are supported by a strong foundation of hospital services and infrastructure including 175 ICU beds, 30+ modular operation theatres, 20+ Specialty and Super Specialty OPDs, 3 Tesla-Vida MRI scanners and a Hi-Tech Robotic Surgery Centre, which includes the Da Vinci Xi robot with dual operating consoles and a Robot for Joint Replacement surgeries. We have one of India's most advanced IVF Centres. We also have dedicated corporate programs and a Wellness Clinic offering various packages and services in diagnostic, preventive and therapeutic healthcare for national and international patients.

For more information visit medical.dpu.edu.in.

