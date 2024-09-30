CollarEV is leading the way in India by introducing the Electric Double Layer Super Capacitor battery technology through PBS

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: In a groundbreaking development set to transform the electric vehicle (EV) industry, CollarEV Auto India, an electric two-wheeler & electric three-wheeler (E2W & E3W) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has announced using Super capacitor battery packs made by PBS Korea. This is for the first time Super capacitor battery technology would be used in 2 wheelers in India. Together, they are launching high performance & premium EDLC batteries, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of electric mobility in India.

This innovative collaboration introduces the first-ever EDLC super capacitor batteries in the Indian market, featuring an impressive

1.8 to 2.7 kWh battery capacity while weighing just up to 9.4 to 13.8 kg of weight with a 30% higher energy density. This is a remarkable advancement compared to existing battery solutions, which typically weigh between 25-30 kg. The new batteries promise a revolutionary 20,000 charging cycles, setting a new standard for durability and efficiency in the electric two-wheeler sector.

Indian Current 2.7 kwh Battery - Weighs around 27 kg CollarEV New EDLC 2.7 Kwh Battery - Weighs 13.8 kg

Key Highlights of the CollarEV-PBS Partnership:

* Unmatched Performance: The EDLC super capacitor batteries offer a powerful up to 2.7 kWh capacity while maintaining a lightweight profile of up to 13.8 kg, significantly enhancing the performance and range of electric two-wheelers by providing 30% higher energy density. Now you can travel a range of 30% more by CollarEV EDLC Batteries.

* Exceptional Longevity: Boasting up to 20,000 charging cycles, these batteries are engineered to deliver long-term reliability and cost-effectiveness.

* Industry First: This launch represents a pioneering effort in the Indian market, where such high charging cycles and low weight in batteries have not been previously available.

This innovative technology promises to revolutionize the EV battery industry with 30% higher energy density, reduced weight, and increased charging cycles.

CollarEV Auto India is renowned for its forward-thinking approach and dedication to sustainable transportation solutions. As a player in the electric two-wheeler & electric three-wheeler industry, CollarEV is committed to integrating state-of-the-art technology into their vehicles to enhance user experience and drive the future of eco-friendly mobility. For more information about CollarEV Auto India and their innovative offerings, please visit https://collarev.com

"This partnership is a game-changer for the electric two-wheeler market in India," said [CollarEV Auto India Director-Tikendra Yadav]. "The launch of our new EDLC super capacitor batteries, developed in collaboration with PBS Co., Ltd., combines cutting-edge technology with 30% high efficiency as compared to Indian Electric Batteries, providing consumers with an unparalleled level of performance and reliability".

PBS Co., Ltd. stands as a global authority in energy storage technology, celebrated for its high-performance and reliable battery solutions. Their expertise in developing advanced energy storage systems is instrumental in this partnership, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in battery technology.

The introduction of these revolutionary batteries is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric two- wheelers across India, offering consumers a superior alternative to heavier and less durable options currently available in the market.

