Collative Builds Community Beyond Cabins with Workplace Cricket Tournament

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: As coworking spaces evolve, the focus is shifting from just shared infrastructure to shared experiences. Across the industry, there's a growing trend of hosting events that bring people together beyond their desks, turning workspaces into vibrant communities.

Aligning with this shift, Collative recently organized a lively cricket tournament at its Delhi workspace, offering a refreshing reminder that coworking today is as much about connection as it is about collaboration.

In that spirit, Collative recently hosted a cricket tournament for the companies and teams working out of its Delhi space. The idea was simple give members a chance to step out of their cabins, leave work behind for a day, and just enjoy a fun match together.

And that's exactly what happened. The tournament brought teams together who had barely interacted before. Cheers, laughter, and light banter filled the air as people took to the field not as colleagues from different firms, but as teammates.

From the first ball to the final run, the energy was high and the atmosphere was relaxed. There were no formal speeches or schedules just a shared experience that everyone felt part of.

This cricket match is just one of the many ways Collative works to create more than just a coworking space. Over time, the workspace has hosted festive celebrations, community lunches, and other engaging activities, all designed to help people connect naturally, without the pressure of work.

"It felt like we weren't at work at all," one participant said. "We've got to talk, laugh, and just enjoy. It really brought everyone closer."

Beyond social events, Collative has also brought together business leaders and startup teams through investor meetups and networking events, giving members opportunities to grow not just socially, but professionally as well.

And this is just the beginning. At Collative, the goal is simple to build a workspace where people don't just come to work, but also to belong.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor