Collective efforts key to innovate, implement solar energy amid rising climate change: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Nov 5 Amid rising challenges posed by climate change, collective efforts are crucial to innovate and implement the sustainable solution of solar energy, said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Joshi said this at the third edition of the high-level conference on New Technologies for Clean Energy Transition on the sidelines of the Seventh Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi today.

The Minister also released the World Solar Report which highlights unprecedented growth and future projections of the solar industry.

“Today the world stands united like never before, combining the global efforts towards the energy transition. The significance of advancing solar technology cannot be overstated as we move towards the clean energy transition. With the challenges posed by climate change, our collective efforts to innovate and implement this sustainable solution are more important than ever,” said Joshi, President of the ISA Assembly, in his inaugural address.

“Together we can harness the power of the sun to drive the change and create a more sustainable future,” he added, noting that the “goal is to drive real-world change and make significant progress toward achieving the climate targets through collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing.”

Prashant Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said that solar energy has had a visible impact on the Indian energy scenario during the last few years.

“In addition to large-scale solar power plants, solar energy-based decentralised and distributed applications have benefited millions of people in Indian villages by meeting their energy needs in an environmentally friendly manner,” he added.

Singh noted that “India is actively supporting through financial and technical means to assist developing countries in expanding their solar power grids to meet their energy needs”.

Further, the report highlighted a remarkable growth trajectory in the solar power sector.

It showed that in just two decades, global solar capacity has exploded from 1.22 GW in 2000 to an astounding 1,418.97 GW in 2023 -- a staggering 40 per cent annual growth rate.

In 2023 alone, 345.83 GW of solar power was added, accounting for three-quarters of all new renewable capacity worldwide. Solar generation has surged similarly, rocketing from 1.03 TWh in 2000 to 1,628.27 TWh in 2023.

