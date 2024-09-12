CollegeDekho Launches SaarthiGPT: India's First Ever AI-Powered Guide for Higher Education

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 12: CollegeDekho.com, India's largest higher education ecosystem, announced the launch of SaarthiGPT, India's first ever avant-garde AI-powered conversation engine to provide the most accurate, reliable and fast personalised guidance for higher education in India. SaarthiGPT by CollegeDekho is trained on more than half a billion proprietary data points and will save time and effort for millions of students on research and become a one-source, always-on, advanced personalised guide to provide latest information on courses, colleges, admission process, exam timelines!

Using the latest advancements in AI, SaarthiGPT has been created bearing in mind the changing college discovery and selection behaviour of Indian students as well as their need for natural language search queries through conversations - something that CollegeDekho has developed deep expertise over the last 10 years. SaarthiGPT will be a boon for Indian students to get the most personalised guidance using natural language processing without the issue of hallucination that other large language models have for specialised queries around Higher Education.

This invaluable resource shall first be available in 6 Indian languages and their various combinations and can be accessed on www.collegedekho.com/saarthigpt. It will soon be expanded to cover 22 Indian languages. With SaarthiGPT, students will be able to get the right guidance in minutes through a simple natural language conversation and choose the right college and course - something that currently takes them days as they seek information across multiple sources without guidance. SaarthiGPT has been built with inputs from an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, college counsellors, engineers, designers, researchers and marketers to transform higher education guidance.

Talking about the latest launch, Ruchir Arora, Co-founder & CEO of CollegeDekho, said, "Our journey to the small towns of India as part of CollegeDekho Saarthi College Admissions fair revealed a shared challenge among students across social stratathey lacked trustworthy expert guidance around colleges and courses. It reinforced our purpose of being the most trusted guide for higher education in India. With SaarthiGPT, our personalised AI tool available in various Indian languages, we shall bring accurate information to the fingertips of every student of India, democratising access to college guidance for millions across India - something that could fuel India's Gross Enrolment Ratios and improve student outcomes thereby building a better future for India and Indians alike."

While there are various websites with data and information about colleges and exams, they are often inaccurate or outdated and fail to help anxious students get factually accurate personalised guidance and support they need in their own languages. SaarthiGPT overcomes this barrier and will help students across the length and breadth of India reach the right colleges to build their own future as well as India's future.

What makes SaarthiGPT the most advanced tool for students is its unique capability to provide relevant, accurate and trustworthy guidance to a student depending on her/his query. SaarthiGPT scouts CollegeDekho's cohort of 350+ exams & 35K+ colleges and universities in India with the latest information on their application processes, exams accepted, cut-off data etc. to provide information to students with the most recent & relevant information. In other words, using its advanced AI capabilities and natural language processing, SaarthiGPT can provide detailed student-centric information and guidance in a manner of minutes and help them get to the right destination for their higher education.

Some of the key areas that CollegeDekho SaarthiGPT covers include:

Entrance Exams: Latest information on top entrance exams in India like JEE, NEET, CAT, GATE and others, along with exam-specific preparation strategies and reference materials.

Admission Quota Framework: Get inputs on category-specific admission processes in colleges in India.

Course Options & Insights: Detailed information on UG and PG programmes and interdisciplinary options with focus on syllabus, fees, job scope etc.

Institute Rankings: Best institutes basis NIRF rankings and other relevant ranking systems, to enable students to make informed decisions.

Financial Support & Scholarships: Information on government & institution-specific scholarships, as well as options for financial assistance.

Job Scope: Career options with different degrees, placement records of institutions.

Admission Framework: Step-by-step information on admission processes, required documents, application fees, and cutoff analysis.

Facilities on Campus: Information on hostel facilities, mess arrangements, campus amenities, cultural activities etc.

Speaking on the launch, Vipin Jain, CTO CollegeDekho said, "I'm thrilled to launch SaarthiGPT which will help millions of anxious students research and shortlist the right colleges and courses. The AI assistant provides students with personalized guidance and college counseling which has so far been the privilege only of a select few. SaarthiGPT is an extension of our brand purpose and will aid students and parents alike in making the right choices in their higher education journey."

CollegeDekho is India's leading online platform dedicated to simplifying the higher education process. Founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Rohit Saha and Saurabh Jain, CollegeDekho aims to simplify students' lives by providing inclusive & relevant information on colleges, courses, and career paths to help students reach the right college and to help colleges to teach them better using outcome oriented learning. With a mission to democratise access to professional counselling, CollegeDekho offers invaluable insights to help students make informed decisions about their future.

Key features of CollegeDekho include:

Comprehensive College Database: Detailed information on over 35,000 colleges nationwide.

Exhaustive Latest Information: Updated information on exams, courses, colleges, courses etc.

Free Professional Counselling: Guidance on career paths and college admissions.

Common Application Form: A streamlined application process for over 3,000 partner colleges.

Proven Results: Over 12 million students have received counselling, and over 200,000 have been enrolled across multiple colleges in India.

CollegeDekho Assured: Future Ready Degree programs launched by College Partners with CollegeDekho's deep expertise in higher education

