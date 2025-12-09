Colliers Secures Full Ownership of India Business to Accelerate Growth and Market Leadership

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 9: Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, today announced that it has acquired 100% ownership of its business in India. This strategic milestone underscores Colliers' confidence in the Indian market and its commitment to driving accelerated growth in one of the world's most dynamic and fast-paced real estate landscapes.

India is a key growth engine for Colliers globally, and this move positions the firm to deepen client relationships, invest in talent and technology, and build market-leading capabilities across all service lines. With new leadership in place, Colliers India is entering a transformative chapter aligned with the company's vision, focused on innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.

"The Colliers India business is recognized and strongly supported by the firm's global platform for its ambitious vision and strategic importance," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Colliers India. "Our ambition for Colliers India is bold, we are investing in our people, platforms, and capabilities to set new benchmarks for excellence. Our focus is on delivering innovative solutions, strengthening client partnerships, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Colliers aims to unlock new opportunities by combining global expertise with deep local insights, driving sustainable growth, and reinforcing its position as the most trusted advisor in India's real estate sector.

