Colorful inauguration of Raja Ganpati Mahotsav of Lalbagh

New Delhi [India], September 20: Lord Ganesh Vighnharta Lal Bagh ka Raja Trust grandly inaugurated the Ganpati Mahotsav, on this occasion Shyam Jaju, National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party present there.

Like every year, this year too an 18 feet statue made by specially invited sculptor Kambli from Mumbai was installed. Chairman of the organization Rakesh Bindal told that the Ganpati Mahotsav organized by Lal Bagh Ka Raja Trust (Regd.)

Delhi is the biggest Ganesh Mahotsav held in Delhi. The idol here is same as Raja of Lal Bagh. Keeping in view the temperature of Delhi, the entire pandal has been made air-conditioned, many types of dishes from different states and provinces and stalls of the famous Chaat Papdi have been arranged, along with this, children and adults are enjoying the modern and classical swings, Rakesh Bindal said that this event will run from 19th to 29th September, along with Ganesh Vandana, there will be colourful programs by many Bollywood artists and singers along with many well-known and world-famous personalities like Siddharth Mohan, Arjun Suri, Kanhaiya Mittal, Every One will get to hear the divine sermons and hymns of Thakur Devkinandan, Trilochan Das Ji Maharaj, Harivansh Pandit, Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, along with this a Kavi Sammelan will also be organised.

Today at the inauguration the entire pandal became divine, the grandeur of the pandal is worth seeing. Other trust members include President Naresh Goyal, General Secretary Anil Wadhwa, Treasurer Ratan Kumar Jakhodia, Vice Chairman Anil Gupta, Vice Chairman Satyabhushan Jain, Vice Chairman Adesh Jain, S.S. Agarwal, Suresh Chachan, Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Veeresh Gupta, Krishna Gupta said that we are fully prepared to make this event a success. Along with security arrangements, clean dustbins have also been placed at various places so that people take care of cleanliness.

