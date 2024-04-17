Colt DCS plans hyperscale data centre expansion with land purchase in Hayes, West London

PRNewswire

London [UK], April 17: Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has acquired land next to its existing site at Hayes, West London, to meet increased customer demand. This expansion will make Colt DCS' Hayes campus one of the largest in the UK.

West London is a key development location for data centres spurred on by the wider adoption of the public cloud by UK businesses and is becoming one of the most prominent submarkets in Europe. London's standing as one of the world's leading financial, media and business hubs remains a draw for companies looking to grow in the UK and Western Europe.

Colt DCS' initial Hayes site is being developed at pace and will consist of two buildings on the first site, offering 60MW of IT power, with phase one due to be complete in Q3 2025. There is no shortage of demand for Colt DCS' facilities, as the hyperscale data centre provider has received significant interest from its existing customer base to occupy space within the first site. Colt DCS is an attractive data centre partner for its hyperscale customers due to its global presence and the ability to provide sites with space and power expansion potential, enabling its clients to meet their strategic growth objectives.

The planned expansion of a second site is a continuation of the current development and will more than double the capacity of the London Hayes Data Centre campus. This will make the entire site one of the largest in the UK and will be Colt DCS' largest multi-building data centre campus across its global estate. Along with the purchase of land, Colt DCS has crucially also secured power, based on renewable energy, to deliver the capacity required for the new site. Colt DCS' expanded campus will be perfectly suited to support the growing demand for capacity of large scale high density AI workloads.

The new site will support Colt DCS' mission to create a sustainable hyperscale data centre future to help its customers scale. It will also play a strong part in developing the social and economic environment of the local community by organising and participating in educational, employment, business trade and supply chain programs.

Richard Wellbrock, Chief Commercial Officer, at Colt DCS, said: "There is continued strong demand from customers for UK-based hyperscale data centres, driven by continued growth in demand for digital services. To cater for the fast-paced world of digital services, customers require scale in their data centre solutions. We are also excited to learn about the UK Government's plans to take the digital economy to the next level in the global marketplace, and our expansion in Hayes will increase the UK's capacity and capability in creating a vibrant environment for growth. We are committed to create a lasting sustainable impact on the local communities near our facilities and remain a trusted partner for our customers worldwide."

Colt DCS provides true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 18 state-of-the-art-carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data centre operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver.

As part of our sustainability journey, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

