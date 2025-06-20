Combined index of core Industries grew 0.7% in May 2025 (YoY)

New Delhi [India], June 20 : The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) witnessed a rise of 0.7 per cent (provisional) for the month of May this year, on a year-on-year basis, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry also reported that the production of Cement, Steel, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth for May, this year.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Sector-wise, Coal production, which weighs 10.33 per cent of the Eight Core Industries, experienced a rise of 2.8 per cent in May 2025 over May 2024. Furthermore, the cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to May 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 1.8 per cent year over year, and its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent from April to May 2025-26 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production declined by 3.6 per cent in May 2025 over May 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.3 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The highest-weighted product out of the eight core industries is Petroleum Refinery production, which rose by 1.1 per cent in May 2025 over May 2024, and its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to May 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production (weight: 2.63 per cent) fell by 5.9 per cent in May 2025 as compared to May 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 5.1 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production increased 6.7 per cent in May 2025 compared to May 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.5 per cent from April to May 2025-26 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production also witnessed a rise. It rose by 9.2 per cent in May 2025 over May 2024, and the cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to May 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Lastly, Electricity generation declined by 5.8 per cent in May 2025 over May 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

