Coming up this Navratri Song, JAI MATA AMBE Sung by the iconic singer, Anoop Sankar along with Reshma Raghavendra

September 27: Coming up this Navratri is a song that will let you do both, dance your heart out on the beats of Garba and pay tribute to the devotion of maa ambe. Sung by the iconic singer Anoop Sankar along with Reshma Raghavendra.

As if his mesmerizing voice wasn’t enough, Anoop Sankar will also be seen in the music video of Jai Maa Ambe with none other than the gorgeous Saloni Shah, who has contributed a lot to this song along with her beauty. This melodious song is brought to you by the Palm Greens Club, a happening wedding destination and Aum Studios and directed by Dhruv Goswami along with DOP and Editor Amosh Puthiyattil. The enthralling beats are composed by legendary Navneeth Sundar, who also has worked with many artists such as A.R. Rahman. The song was penned by the talents of Jhanvi Chopada. Make sure to look out for the dholida while you dance your heart out on these beats of Garba. Keeping the folk and the tradition alive along with the contemporary theme, Jai Maa Ambe surely will make you feel divine, for this Navratri is going to be full of twists and turns, in the dancing and in the music video too! So get ready and get your dandiyas as Jai Maa Ambe is going to make your Navratri feel elevated.

Full video – https://youtu.be/86MwwLCIuko

