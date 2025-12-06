Commerce Minister Goyal says in next 25 years, youth will play a crucial role

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the next 25 years would be a defining era in which the youth will play a crucial role.

Speaking at the Convocation of Amity University, the Commerce Minister urged students to push the boundaries of their chosen fields and take them to the next level.

He further stated that there can be no greater contribution by a university than encouraging talented minds to return, nurturing their abilities, and providing them a platform that recognises and respects their potential. Congratulating the graduating batch of nearly 29,000 students, including online and on-campus learners, the Minister said the achievements of the students and awardees were the true focus of the ceremony.

Goyal highlighted the wide range of opportunities offered to students and lauded the university's commitment to merit through scholarships that enable need-blind admissions.

He expressed satisfaction that half the student population comprises young women and praised the university's strong innovation culture, with over 450 patents held by students. He also took note of the fact that 50 faculty members are Ramalingam Swami Fellows who have returned to serve the nation.

Recalling Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the Minister reiterated the constitutional values of equality, social harmony, and opportunities for all. He emphasised that education remains the foundation for uplifting underprivileged sections and reminded students of their duties towards society and the nation.

The Minister described the graduating cohort as an important part of India's journey towards a developed nation by 2047, noting that the next 25 years will be the defining era for Viksit Bharat. He urged students to take their chosen fields to the next level, push boundaries, and contribute meaningfully to national progress.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister, in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, had appealed to one lakh young men and women to consider public life and politics as a vocation. He said that politics needs committed individuals who are willing to work for the nation, uphold integrity in public life, and inspire the 140 crore citizens of the country to recognise their responsibilities and dutiesfirst to their families, then to society, and ultimately to the nation.

He expressed hope that more universities would encourage students to understand public life and politics more deeply, noting that Amity University offers political science as a subject. He suggested that institutions could even consider sending students to intern with elected representatives to understand governance and public service firsthand, and how they can one day do it even better.

He remarked that, as he was taught in his early computer lessons, "garbage in, garbage out," and said Indian politics needs more good people and strong public leaders. He expressed confidence that if more well-meaning young boys and girls join public life, India would become a superpower faster than anyone can imagine. He quoted the Prime Minister who has repeatedly said that India's future rests in the hands of the "can-do generation," and added that the youth will build a new India.

He reminded the students that they carry the responsibility of leading India in this Amrit Kaal and reflected on the guiding principles needed for this journey.

He said that the Prime Minister's Independence Day address is a sacred guiding light for every citizen, and recalled the speech of 15 August 2022 when India celebrated 75 years of independence. He noted that the Prime Minister had articulated five guiding principles meant to take the country from 2022 to 2047, from a USD 4 trillion economy to a USD 35 trillion economy, and from a USD 2,500 per-capita income to $20,000.

He said that if 140 crore Indians adopt these principles in their lives, India's future will be very successful, and urged the students to reflect on these principles and take forward whatever resonates with them as responsible citizens of the nation.

The first pran he highlighted was the resolve for a developed India. He said the next 25 years would be a defining era in which the youth will play a crucial role, and urged students to push the boundaries of their chosen fields and take them to the next level.

The second pran he emphasised was the need to free India from a colonial mindset. He urged students to overcome mental barriers, outdated thought processes and limiting beliefs. He also suggested that universities could consider adopting traditional Indian convocation attire instead of Western gowns, reflecting national pride. He encouraged students not to let anyone dictate how they should think, act or dream.

The third pran he referred to was pride in India's heritage. He said that even as the nation modernises rapidly, its strength lies in its values, diversity and ancient wisdom, and encouraged students to carry this pride into every aspect of their lives and careers.

The fourth pran he underscored was India's unity in diversity, which he described as the heartbeat of Bharat. He urged students not to confine themselves to their own circles but to reach out, collaborate widely and build bridges across communities.

The fifth pran he stressed was the spirit of duty. He said education is not just for the individual but for the family, community and nation.

He reminded graduates that they are duty-bound to use their skills and knowledge to serve India and contribute towards Viksit Bharat 2047 by giving back to society.

Shri Goyal praised the contribution of teachers and parents, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in shaping the graduating cohort.

He encouraged the students to remain connected with their alma mater and extend appreciation to their mentors.

As the graduates step into the real world, the Minister reminded them that challenges and struggles are part of the journey but expressed confidence that the education and values imparted by Amity University have equipped them to face these with strength, confidence and focus.

He urged them to contribute actively to nation-building and play a meaningful role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor