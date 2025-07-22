Commerce Ministry highlights key initiatives to boost India's trade and startup ecosystem

New Delhi [India], July 22 : The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, has unveiled a series of significant initiatives taken over the past week, aimed at strengthening India's trade ecosystem.

Piyush Goyal posted a notable recognition of grassroots entrepreneurship on the social media platform 'X'. The Ministry hosted the One District One Product (ODOP) Awards, presenting 34 awards across three categories.

The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative is a government-led program in India aimed at promoting balanced regional development and boosting the local economy. The government reiterated its commitment to supporting local producers and integrating them into global value chains.

In a strategic move to bolster India's global trade footprint, Minister Goyal met with Heads of Commercial Wings from 74 Indian Missions across 61 countries. The discussions focused on refining India's global trade strategy through proactive trade intelligence and a strong emphasis on four KPIs: Investment, Trade, Tourism, and Technology. The Minister also called for consistent market advisories and strategic efforts to overcome market access barriers.

Continuing its push to nurture innovation, the Ministry has opened applications for the Fifth Edition of the National Startup Awards. The awards aim to celebrate startups that demonstrate not only commercial excellence but also measurable social impact, sustainability, and scalability.

Startups from diverse sectors, including agriculture, clean energy, fintech, aerospace, health, education, cybersecurity, and accessibility, are invited to participate.

In addition, Minister Goyal chaired the 10th National Startup Advisory Council Meeting, engaging with industry leaders, founders, and policymakers. Emphasised innovation, R&D, and collaboration as key to reimagining India's startup ecosystem.

In a separate engagement, the Minister held detailed discussions with deeptech startups, focusing on enhancing their access to funding, infrastructure, regulatory support, and global market opportunities. The interaction aimed at identifying actionable steps to accelerate the growth of cutting-edge technological ventures in the country.

