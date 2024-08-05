Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, Inaugurates BIOFACH INDIA 2024, NATURAL EXPO INDIA and MILLETS INDIA

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 5: Organised jointly by Nuernberg Messe and APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), under the Department of Commerce, Government of India, BIOFACH INDIA 2024 co-located with NATURAL EXPO INDIA and MILLETS INDIA took off to a great start. With more than 200 leading exhibiting brands including organic raw & processed products, bio inputs, natural herbs, cosmetic & millet versatility, the expo is set to redefine the landscape of organic, natural and millets produce, sparking trends and innovations that promise to shape the future of the industry.

Inaugurating the three-day expo starting from Aug 3rd to 5th, 2024, Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary unveiled the Report by APEDA on "Study of Indian Organic Market and Export Promotion Strategy" which is a comprehensive study undertaken by CRISIL on Indian organic agriculture scenario, assessing the Indian Organic market, domestic trends and exports. Key challenges in the value chain and the promotion and branding strategy for exports along with the case studies and way forward for the industry.

Appreciating the efforts of APEDA for developing the report and inviting the stakeholders to share their views and concerns, the Commerce Secretary in his keynote address stressed on five important points to work on for increasing India's share in the organic export market viz., Certification & testing, Labelling, Pacakging, Branding & Logistics. He also mentioned about the recent allocation in the budget for setting up 100 labs for quality checking and food quality which will help the industry in meeting the global standards. The Ministry is also working on MRA (mutual recognition agreement) on Organics with key countries to facilitate Organic exports.

"In 2023-24, India's organic food exports reached approximately USD 494.80 Mn, reflecting a growing awareness and preference for sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and positioning India as a key player in the global organic market. we are proud to state that BIOFACH INDIA which is in its 16th year, has played a considerable role in bringing the Indian organic market on a global platform and promoting the development of regional markets at the same time," says Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) stated, "Indian organic products hold immense potential to capture a larger share of the international market owing to India's vast agricultural diversity, growing consumer demand for organic food products coupled with growing awareness about health. Through BIOFACH INDIA we are able to showcase the incredible potential of organic agriculture and millet production in India. We aim to educate and raise awareness about the benefits of these practices, not only for our health but also for the environment and our local communities."

The exhibition is supported by leading International and National stakeholders - ICCOA (International Competence Centre of Organic Agriculture), IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement), OFAI (Organic Farmers Association of India), AIOI (Association of the Indian Organic Industries), Association of Herbal and Nutraceutical Manufacturers of India (AHNMI), and Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR). Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, business matchmaking, networking opportunities and special highlights.

Top Highlights at the expo

Dedicated Pavilion for the North Eastern States, to showcase their Organic Food products under the aegis of the MOVCD-NER Scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer's welfare, which saw participation of 100+ FPO's/FPCs engaged in Organic Agriculture.

White-Labelling for Organic & Natural Brands: Brands can explore, get inspiration and source ready-to-sell, packaged products that only need their logo before launching as their latest product series.

Trend Pavilion: One of the standout features is Nature's New & Now, a pavilion dedicated to unveiling the latest industry trends. This year, the spotlight is on three key trends: Superfoods and ingredients, Precision Agriculture, and Clean Beauty. The pavilion will showcase innovative products that align with these trends, offering insights into the future direction of the organic and natural products market.

High-quality International Conference Program: The exhibition offers a robust conference program featuring global industry experts. Participants can gain valuable insights and knowledge through sessions addressing current challenges and future trends in organic farming and sustainable practices.

Farmer's Market & Farmer's Track: Organized by The Organic Farming Association of India (OFAI) with a focus and expertise focused on the topic of organic farming and natural farming.

Visitors can download the official app 'N-GAGE' facilitating seamless navigation, exhibitor discovery, and scheduling of B2B meetings, enhancing the overall attendee experience.

State Pavilions: Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, showcasing Organic Products of these States.

For more information, please visit - www.biofach-india.com

APEDA - Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, has been at the forefront of serving the agri-export community for the last 37 years through various promotion and development initiatives, including their recent dedicated organic promotion division to bolster India's organic export sector. Since 2018, APEDA has been supporting BIOFACH INDIA by bringing leading and emerging brands in the organic space to the exhibition.

NurnbergMesse is one of the 15 largest exhibition companies in the world. We organize trade fairs at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre and worldwide in fields that include Building & Construction, Electronics & Security, Process Technology, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Social & Public. NurnbergMesse Group is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria, and Greece (Forum S.A); has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NurnbergMesse Group we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market by organizing exhibitions across various verticals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor