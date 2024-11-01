Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 62, domestic rates unchanged

New Delhi [India], November 1 : In a significant price revision soon after the festival of Diwali, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday revised the cost of commercial LPG gas cylinders across the country.

The rate of the widely used 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 62, bringing the price in Delhi to Rs 1,802. Earlier, the cost of a commercial cylinder in the national capital was Rs 1,740.

The revision also affects smaller cylinders, with a Rs 15 hike in the price of the 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders. However, in a relief to households, the prices of the commonly used 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

The rate revision will come into effect immediately. This price adjustment is expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

On October 1, the OMCs hiked the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 48.50, marking a significant rise for businesses and establishments that rely on these cylinders.

Along with the 19 kg variant, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders also saw an increase of Rs 12.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

The revised prices are now in effect across the country, influencing the cost structure for many businesses that rely on LPG for their cooking and operational needs. This increase may result in a higher operating cost for the affected sectors, potentially leading to a rise in prices for end consumers in various industries.

