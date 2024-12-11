Committed to advancing digital radio tech in country: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 11 The government is committed to advancing digital radio technology and its integration into the media ecosystem in the country, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), said on Wednesday, as the digital FM radio broadcast in 13 metros and major cities are set to be rolled out in the coming months.

Addressing an industry conference in the national capital, Jaju said we stand at the threshold of a new era brimming with possibilities and opportunities in broadcasting.

“Light-touch regulations will enable innovative content creation and deeper listener engagement, empowering India’s creators. Radio derives its strength from localised content choice embracing diverse community interests and cultural preferences,” he told the gathering.

The government in September released a consultation paper to help formulate a policy for the private digital radio broadcasters in the country. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the move is to bring all the stakeholders - radio broadcasters, transmission equipment manufacturers, and digital radio receiver manufacturers - on one platform.

India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), in collaboration with the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), organised the conference attended by leaders from the entire radio broadcasting ecosystem.

According to Jaju, technology adoption, even in far-flung areas must happen while developing an ecosystem to facilitate deployment of digital radio broadcasting in India.

“As part of our efforts, we are set to roll out digital FM radio broadcasting in 13 metros and major cities in the coming months, marking a significant step forward,” Jaju added.

Highlighting the significance of digital radio, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said the transition to digital radio is not just essential —it is overdue.

“With India's rich cultural landscape, the digital radio technology offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation, multilingual content, and varied genres tailored to India's diverse demography,” he added.

According to Uday Chawla, Secretary General, AROI said the interaction brings together two transformative industries – radio, with its unparalleled reach of nearly 80% and status as a free-to-air medium, and the electronics manufacturing sector, which has positioned India as a global export leader.

One of the major advancements discussed at the conference was HD Radio technology, developed by Xperi Corporation. HD Radio has emerged as a leading global digital radio platform, with more than 2,500 radio stations, offering superior audio quality.

