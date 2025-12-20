Committed to build safer, robust future for air travel in India: Officials

New Delhi, Dec 20 India stands proudly as the world’s third-largest domestic civil aviation market and its fleet strength has more than doubled, expanding from 395 aircraft in 2014 to 844 by 2025, underscoring the extraordinary momentum of the sector, according to Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Over the past decade, passenger traffic within the country has grown at an impressive average rate of 9 per cent annually, while cargo volumes have risen by 2.9 per cent, said Sinha.

“The year 2025 has been a period of learning and transformation for Indian civil aviation. While challenges have tested our resilience, they have also strengthened our resolve to enhance safety, efficiency, and public confidence. These experiences have united the aviation community with renewed determination to build a safer and more robust future for air travel in India,” he mentioned.

He was speaking at a seminar hosted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The theme brought together senior government officials from MoCA, DGCA, industry leaders along-with aviation professionals from across India’s civil aviation ecosystem.

Sinha underscored that “safety is not a fixed destination but an ongoing journey — demanding vigilance, compliance, and accountability.”

Through examples, he illustrated critical safety concerns, which resonated strongly with the audience and reinforced the collective responsibility of maintaining a secure aviation environment.

“Another area which needs to be highlighted and is part of the deliberations today, is operational risk that is introduced by maintenance errors. They induce mechanical faults and system failures,” he noted.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General, DGCA, reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to proactive safety oversight and global alignment.

He outlined key initiatives including the implementation of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, State Safety Programme and the National Aviation Safety Plan (2024–2028).

The event featured three technical sessions addressing safety challenges namely Runway Incursion, Positive Safety Culture in Aviation and Maintenance Error.

Each session brought together experts from both regulatory and industry domains to discuss root causes, share best practices and proposed mitigation strategies.

The emphasis was placed on the importance of a proactive, risk-based approach to safety management, supported by continuous learning and cross-sector collaboration.

