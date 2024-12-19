Committed to Supporting Social Causes- Raghav Choudhary- Wowidays Launches in Nashik with Enthusiasm

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: At Trimbakeshwar, children from families affected by suicides are receiving education. Promising comprehensive support to these children and the social sector in Nashik, Raghav Choudhary, CEO of the leading travel company Wowidays, made a significant statement.

The global leader in holidays, tours, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events), Wowidays, inaugurated its new branch in Nashik. Present at the inauguration were Raghav Choudhary (CEO, Wowidays), Nashik Branch Head Vaibhav Kulkarni, Yogesh Mistry, and Sudhir Kaushik.

Raghav Choudhary said, “Global Wowidays is a trusted and prominent company offering a variety of exciting travel packages to its customers. We are thrilled to have opened a branch in Nashik. The company's approach toward its customers is revolutionary, transforming the way people perceive holidays.”

On this special occasion, Wowidays unveiled exclusive New Year offers, promising the best value for customers in travel and events. This expansion is a testament to Wowidays' commitment to enhancing its presence in India through customer-centric solutions. The Nashik branch, in line with the company's mission, will provide excellent travel experiences while maintaining its reputation as a trusted name in the industry.

About Wowidays:

Wowidays is a global travel service provider specializing in events and travel. Known for its innovation and customer satisfaction, Wowidays is a leader in creating unforgettable travel experiences worldwide.

