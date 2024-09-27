Committed to well being of seafarers: Capt Bjorn Hojgaard

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27: The Government of India has published a white paper on firm commitment to the wellbeing of seafarers and to maritime industry. The white paper states that the Directorate General of Shipping of India is collaborating with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to undertake several critical studies aimed at enhancing the mental health and well-being of Indian seafarers.

Capt Bjorn Hojgaard, the chief executive officer of Hong Kong-headquartered Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, the largest employer of Indian seafarers, said, "I commend the Government of India and the Directorate General of Shipping for their comprehensive approach to enhancing the welfare of seafarers. The on-going mental health resilience training should be incorporated as part of mandatory courses for Indian seafarers, ensuring that they are better equipped to handle the unique stresses of life at sea."

"The white paper's focus on mental health, safety, and streamlined processes mirrors many of the initiatives we have implemented at Anglo-Eastern," added Hojgaard. Anglo-Eastern Univan Group's "WECARE" program prioritizes the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of Indian seafarers through initiatives such as mental health webinars, confidential support systems like the Anglo-Eastern Reach Programme and wellness surveys that allow continually assessing and improving the support systems.

Recent estimates suggest that the total number of Indian seafarers has reached approximately 250,000, with around 160,000 holding professional certifications and serving on cargo ships, while approximately 90,000 work on cruise liners.

Isolation is a key factor in driving mental health issues, as seafarers often feel cut off from their support systems. Certain crew members amongst them may be hindered by cultural and language barriers in seeking help. Maritime experts estimate over 25% of seafarers suffer from severe depression and almost 6% of deaths at sea is attributed to suicide mainly due to stress & strain wile discharging professional duties. However the suicidal rate amongst seafarers is also pegged at 18% by many maritime experts when suspicious deaths aboard ships that may have been suicides are included.

To curb and control the menace of mental illness and suicides by Indian seafarers serving aboard cargo and cruise ships, Anglo-Eastern Univan Group has pledged to collaborate with the government bodies in India and other stakeholders in the Indian maritime industry.

