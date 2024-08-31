Commonwealth Investment council eyes strategic partnership with Telangana, Chief Executive meets Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 : Rosie Glazebrook, the Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), met with Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana at the Telangana Secretariat to discuss the trade potential.

During the meeting, Glazebrook provided an overview of the CWEIC's initiatives, emphasizing the Council's commitment to enhancing trade and investment among the 56 Commonwealth countries.

She also highlighted the Council's particular focus on supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups, helping them to scale and achieve sustainable growth.

Expressing the Council's interest in deepening ties with Telangana, Glazebrook proposed that Telangana could serve as a strategic partner in the CWEIC's broader objectives and making it an ideal partner for the Commonwealth's efforts to promote business development.

An official statement from the Telangana government stated on 'X' that "Ms. Rosie Glazebrook, Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, met with Chief Minister Sri@revanth_anumulaat the Secretariat. She expressed the@CWEICofficial's interest in engaging with #Telangana as its strategic partner".

In response, CM Revanth Reddy also shared his vision for the state's development, outlining several flagship programmes, including the RRR (Regional Ring Road), FutureCity, and the Musi River Development Project. These initiatives, aimed at transforming Telangana's urban and economic landscape.

The discussion marked the beginning of a potential partnership that could see Telangana playing a significant role in the Commonwealth's trade and investment network, benefiting from increased collaboration and support for its SMEs and startups.

Recently, the Foxconn Chairman Young Liu has also expressed a keen interest in investing in Hyderabad, citing the city's expanding capacity in both the industrial and service sectors.

According to Foxconn, during a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in New Delhi, Liu praised the CM's approach, particularly his plans for the development of the Fourth City project.

Liu said, "Hyderabad city has the potential to expand in all sectors, including industrial and service sectors."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor