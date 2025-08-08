Companies invest Rs 7,343 crore under textiles PLI with Rs 4,648 crore turnover: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 8 The total investment made by companies under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles reached Rs 7,343 crore with total turnover at Rs 4,648 crore, including export of Rs 538 crore (till March 31, 2025), the Parliament was informed on Friday.

An incentive worth Rs 54.50 crore has been disbursed under the scheme in FY 2024-25, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The projected investment and turnover under the scheme are Rs 28,711 crore and Rs 2,16,760 crore, including exports, respectively, the minister said.

The government is implementing the PLI scheme for textiles with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and products of technical textiles in the country, to enable the textile sector to achieve size and scale and become competitive.

The scheme has two parts -- Part 1 envisages a minimum investment of Rs 300 crore and minimum turnover of Rs 600 crore per company, and Part-2 envisages a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore and a minimum turnover of Rs 200 crore per company, so as to attract participation of both large-scale manufacturers and micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs).

"To become eligible for availing the incentive, the company has to achieve the aforesaid threshold investment and turnover. Under the scheme, a total of 74 companies have been selected, out of which 24 applicant companies are in the MSME category," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the country’s overall exports of textiles and apparel surged past $37.75 billion in 2024-25, which represented a 5 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 35.87 billion for the previous financial year. The government is implementing several schemes to enhance investments, generate employment opportunities and boost exports in the textile sector.

Seven sites have been approved to set up PM MITRA Parks, one each in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

