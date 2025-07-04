Compare Lenders and Choose a Home Loan on Bajaj Markets

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 4: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, makes it simple to compare home loan lenders before making a choice. Comparing lenders in one place helps in understanding key differences in interest rates, loan amounts, repayment tenures, and associated charges. It allows for better financial planning by helping to identify the most cost-effective option.

Home loans of up to ₹15 crore are available, with interest rates starting from 7.49% p.a. On Bajaj Markets, lenders can be reviewed based on eligibility requirements, processing fees, prepayment conditions, and customer service standards. This ensures clarity and transparency at every step, supporting an informed decision.

Individuals can take home loans for tenures of up to 32 years. This can help in planning the repayment with ease. Bajaj Markets offers a convenient way to find a suitable home loan without unnecessary hassle.

Beyond home loans, individuals can find several other products on Bajaj Markets, including credit cards, personal loans, insurance, and investment options. This diverse range ensures users can meet all their financial needs seamlessly through a single, user-friendly platform.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

