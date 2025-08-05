Compliance Kart Launches ENVR: Voluntary Carbon Credit and I-REC Trading Platform to Drive Global Sustainability

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5: Compliance Kart Pvt. Ltd. proudly announces the launch of ENVR, a blockchain-powered voluntary marketplace transforming carbon credit and International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC) trading. Accessible at envr.earth, ENVR connects verified buyers and sellers, fostering transparent, secure transactions to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

ENVR leverages blockchain technology to ensure traceable, efficient, and trustworthy transactions, empowering businesses and project developers to drive meaningful environmental change. Strategic partnerships with global registries enable seamless integration and robust management of credits, ensuring compliance and authenticity. The platform supports a wide range of sustainability initiatives, from renewable energy to reforestation, fostering global efforts toward a net-zero future.

The platform streamlines trading through four steps: onboarding with KYC/KYB verification, project setup and listing, real-time negotiation with vintage-based pricing, and secure transaction processing. ENVR's smart negotiation tools empower users to maximize returns transparently, while its project repository spans diverse sectors, driving impactful environmental outcomes.

"ENVR is a catalyst for a net-zero future," said CA (Dr.) Alok Panday, CEO of Compliance Kart Pvt. Ltd. "Our technology and expertise make carbon and I-REC trading accessible and impactful, empowering stakeholders to create a greener planet."

ENVR's user-friendly interface and blockchain-backed smart contracts ensure a seamless, trustworthy trading experience. By fostering collaboration across industries, ENVR is shaping a sustainable world through innovative carbon and I-REC markets. Compliance Kart is committed to expanding its impact with additional carbon market technology platforms in the future, further enhancing global climate solutions.

Located at Noida, ENVR invites businesses and project developers to join its mission. Visit envr.earth or contact projects@envr.earth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor