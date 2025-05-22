CompoSecure Survey Highlights India's Strong Demand for Metal Payment Cards to Attract, Engage, and Retain High-Value Customers

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], May 22: CompoSecure, Inc. ("CompoSecure") (NASDAQ: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today unveiled new insights from an independent survey conducted by Capuchin Behavioural Science. The study highlights Indian consumer's growing preference for metal payment cards and how it's becoming a key differentiator particularly among affluent and young consumers. CompoSecure currently counts Kotak, FPL, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Indusind and HSBC Bank as its clients in India, its' premium metal payment cards with enhanced security features being a huge draw. The survey showed that 90% of Indian respondents would select a bank card program over another if it offered a metal payment card and if all rewards and benefits were equal, the highest percentage globally. This is particularly strong among high-net-worth individuals, young professionals and status-conscious consumers.

"90% of Indian respondents would choose a bank card program offering a metal payment card over another; 92% of Indian consumers willing to pay extra for a metal payment card; 78% of Indian respondents prefer payment cards made from sustainable materials & Metal payment cards are seen as innovative (74%), eco-conscious (70%), prestigious (67%), secure (64%) & stylish (68%)"

In her comments, Amanda Gourbalt, Chief Revenue Officer, CompoSecure, said, "Our latest research with Capuchin Behavioural Science reiterates what we've already known - metal payment cards are not only a status symbol, but they are also a strategic asset for issuers. They are an effective way to acquire and retain high-value customers, and to propel the card to top-of-wallet. In a market like India, where 90% of consumers would choose a metal card over others and 92% are willing to pay extra for one, the data clearly shows that these cards unlock powerful levers of attraction, engagement, and loyalty." "Consumers are drawn to how these cards feel, sound, weigh and look and the emotional connection they nurture due to their sensory appeal. Metal payment cards are more popular and more in demand today than before. Whether it's the perception of innovation, prestige or sustainability, metal cards continue to elevate brand identity and deliver a differentiated experience at every touchpoint," she further added.

The global survey found metal payment cards are among the best tools for financial institutions to attract new customers, unlock higher spending, enhance customer retention, bolster brand loyalty & improve brand engagement.

Key survey highlights are:

-Value of Metal - A whopping 92% Indian consumers would pay extra for a metal payment card, surpassing global average of 73%.

-Attracted to Metal - Top 3 reasons consumers are attracted to metal payment cards are - durability, sustainability and premium, high-end feeling. The tangible, physical element of metal cards represents physical innovation, quality, and luxury.

-High EQ for Metal - Metal payment cards not only impact bottom line for a financial institution but also brand perception & emotional connection to cardholder. Global survey respondents perceived a bank issuing a metal card as innovative 74%, environmentally conscious 70%, prestigious 67%, secure 64%, & cool 68%.

-Sustainability Matters - India showed the highest interest in environmental issues. 78% of respondents would prefer payment cards made from eco-friendly materials if rewards and benefits were equal. CompoSecure's premium metal cards score here as 65% of them are made from recycled stainless steel.

-Capuchin research analyzed psychographics of respondents and used cluster analysis to find certain customer segments with a strong preference for metal payment cards: the Elite - individuals with considerable financial wealth, a higher social status and refined interests; the Innovator - which includes Gen Z & millennial customers who are drawn to lifestyle, technology, new trends and innovation. Another segment, the Up-and-coming, consists of young, well-educated individuals who've already achieved significant professional success and are status-conscious. If all rewards & benefits were equal, these audience segments in India would embrace metal payment cards: 95% of Elite, 97% of Innovators and 100% of Up-and-coming individuals.

Survey Methodology: The global survey of 21,250 people in 17 markets around the world was commissioned by CompoSecure and conducted by Capuchin Behavioural Science. Capuchin surveyed 17 markets (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, Turkey, U.K. and U.S.) to present a holistic overview of the sentiment toward metal cards. To download the free metal card report, please visit: https://report.composecure.com/survey2025

About CompoSecure: Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure's innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

