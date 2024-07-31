Comprinno achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Data Privacy and Information Security

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Comprinno Technologies proudly announces its successful attainment of the ISO 27001 certification. Specializing in cloud advisory and managed services, Bengaluru-based Comprinno has taken the next leap towards safeguarding client data and enhancing their overall information security posture.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), outlining rigorous requirements for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an organization's ISMS.

Achieving this certification highlights Comprinno's adherence to best practices in protecting sensitive information, a critical aspect of its service offerings.

Prasad Puranik - CEO and Founder at Comprinno - commented on this latest development, "This is a big step for us as we make our next quantum growth leap. At Comprinno, we have always prioritized the security and integrity of our clients' data above all else. This certification validates our proactive approach to information security and underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the industry."

The rigorous certification process involved comprehensive audits and assessments of Comprinno's information security management system by accredited certification body experts. The successful completion of these evaluations affirms Comprinno's ability to manage risks, prevent security breaches, and promptly respond to potential incidents.

Pallavi Khopkar - Compliance Leader at Comprinno who led this project added, "ISO 27001 certification is a significant achievement that reflects our continuous efforts to implement and maintain robust security controls. It provides our clients with the assurance that their data is handled with the utmost care and aligned with globally recognized standards."

Bhupali Tambekar - CTO at Comprinno who was a key driver for this initiative stated, "I am thrilled to congratulate team Comprinno on this achievement. It's a reflection of our collective teamwork and shared commitment to excellence."

Comprinno Technologies, known for its comprehensive cloud advisory and services, has served 500+ hypergrowth companies - across financial services, healthcare, and life sciences - which are heavily regulated industries. The ISO 27001 certification not only strengthens its credibility but also demonstrates its proactive stance on information security.

For more information about Comprinno Technologies and its ISO 27001 certification, please visit www.comprinno.net.

About Comprinno Technologies: Comprinno is a modern Cloud Advisory company that enables fast-growing companies to make their cloud infrastructure future-ready - by leveraging cloud, applied AI and analytics. With over 500+ customers and 750+ projects completed, Comprinno is trusted by modern enterprises for their cloud maintenance, management, and governance initiatives.

