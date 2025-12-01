Comprinno signs a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to accelerate Generative AI adoption in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1: Comprinno, a leading Cloud & AI Advisory, today announced that it has signed a two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) & drive cloud modernization for enterprises across India.

Under this agreement, Comprinno will leverage its deep expertise in software & data engineering alongside AWS's advanced GenAI services to help organizations across industries such as financial services, retail, logistics, & healthcare build & scale enterprise-grade AI solutions.

Through this collaboration, the two companies will co-create tailored GenAI solutions to help Indian enterprises boost innovation, improve customer experience, & enhance operational efficiency. Comprinno & AWS will also work jointly on cloud modernization programs, encompassing DevOps transformation, AI integration, data governance, & operational resilience, ensuring customers realize measurable outcomes & sustainable value.

"This Strategic Collaboration Agreement underscores Comprinno's commitment as an AWS GenAI Competency Partner to helping organizations across India unlock the transformative power of Generative AI & cloud technologies," said Prasad Puranik, CEO of Comprinno. "By combining AWS's robust infrastructure with our engineering expertise, we're enabling businesses to innovate faster, achieve operational excellence, & drive meaningful results."

Bhupali Tambekar, CTO of Comprinno, added,

"Generative AI is redefining how enterprises innovate & make data-driven decisions. Through this collaboration with AWS, we aim to make AI adoption more seamless, scalable, & secure for Indian businesses. Our goal is to help organizations integrate GenAI into their workflows, turning data into intelligence & innovation into impact."

The collaboration will also include joint go-to-market initiatives, specialized AI engineering teams, & the co-development of reusable GenAI assets & frameworks to help enterprises move faster from experimentation to production.

Comprinno is an AWS Advanced Consulting & Technology Partner specializing in cloud migration, application modernization, & AI-driven transformation. With a certified team & a proven record of delivering large-scale enterprise solutions for 500+ tech-led enterprises, Comprinno continues to be a trusted partner for businesses accelerating digital transformation & innovation across India.

