Computer Science Engineering student of Chandigarh University Navjot Singh has filed a record number of 77 Patents

Chandigarh [India], August 20: "During the last 5 years, Chandigarh University has emerged as a Centre-of-excellence for research and innovation, as it provides the students ample number of opportunities through funding and mentoring to young and innovative minds who want to pursue Research as a serious career for themselves," says a Computer Science and Engineering student and young innovator at Chandigarh University. With the help of Chandigarh University, Navjot Singh who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab and son of an Indian Army Officer has filed a record number of 77 patents including 'Revolutionizing Network Security with Sustainability,' 'Smart Baby Toy Revolutionizes Parenting,' and 'Intelligent IoT-Enabled Library Bookshelves.' His patent list also includes 'Revolutionary Portable Device Integrating Nano-Sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) for Early Detection of Plant Pathogens,' 'Real-Time AI-Powered System for Network Anomaly Detection,' and 'Revolutionary Handheld Cyber Security Device: Advanced Data Protection and Secure Communication in a Compact Form.'

Making Chandigarh University proud, Navjot has been awarded many national and international awards for his excellence and achievements. Recently, he was selected for the Faculty Development Program (FDP) and an eight-day training session focused on Universal Human Values (UHV-2) by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), an Apex body and a regulator of technical education in the country.

Besides being awarded the Baroda Achiever Award 2024 with a cash prize of Rs 31,000, Navjot also received CU's Best Researcher of the Year award on the 56th Engineer's Day. He also qualified among 35 teams in the Smart India Hackathon organized by the Government of India.

Navjot ranked 6th out of 100 teams in the e-Suraksha Hackathon 2024 organized by Computer Society of India. He also ranked first in the Faculty Development Program on Disaster Management and Preparedness 2023 which was organized by NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT (NIDM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India. Apart from this, Navjot demonstrated his talent by securing All India Rank 23 in the Placement Assignment Test 2023 organized by Coding Ninja.

Internationally, Navjot has received Certificate of Excellence for Book Chapter Reviews in California from BP International, Certificate of Training on Bushfire from University of Newcastle, Australia, and selection as Technical Program Committee Member in Society for Research Development (SRD).

Navjot has published more than 70 research papers and book chapters. He has received the Best Paper Presentation Award at the IEEE- International Conference on Power Electronics, Intelligent Control and Energy Systems (IEEE-ICPEICES 2024), International Conference on Recent Developments in Cyber Security ReDCySec-2024, International Conference on Computational Intelligence and Computing Applications (ICCICA-2024), International Symposium on Computing and Communication Systems for Industrial Applications (ComSIA), Second International Conference on Data Science and Information Systems (ICDSIS-2024).

Navjot has received the Certificate of Recognition as a reviewer at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Future Science (ICAIFS '24), Fourth International Conference on Electrical, Computer and Energy Technologies (ICECET-2024), International Conference on Information Technology, Electronics and Intelligent Communication Systems (ICITEICS).

Lauding the achievements of Navjot Singh Talwandi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh said, "Navjot's achievements are the result of his hard work and commitment to his passion for work. His achievements are an inspiration to other students."

Highlighting the commitment of Chandigarh University to provide best learning opportunities to its students, Satnam Singh Sandhu said Chandigarh University is dedicated to providing top-class educational experience to students since its inception.

"At Chandigarh University, we nurture talent, fuel dreams, and foster innovation. Our commitment to excellence has paved the way for countless success stories across diverse fields. Chandigarh University has always encouraged students to excel by providing academic excellence as well as a conducive environment and state-of-the-art facilities for research and innovation. For this, we have 30 industry-sponsored advanced research laboratories and 32 centers of excellence established by leading multinational companies. In addition, the University has an international research network with more than 250 universities in more than 60 countries. To further encourage research, the University has reserved a budget of Rs 15 crore this year," the Chancellor added.

Expressing his gratitude to Chandigarh University, Navjot Singh Talwandi said that Chandigarh University has played an important role in shaping his academic journey. "Chandigarh University not only provides state-of-the-art facilities, adequate funding and support to the students but also provides excellent guidance to its students. My success is largely due to the strong training and career support of Chandigarh University. The University ensures that researchers are able to face real-world challenges. I am grateful for the opportunities and encouragement provided by Chandigarh University, which has helped me in my career," he said.

He further added, "Currently India ranks 40th in Global Innovation Index and I have a dream to contribute through my research and see my nation ranks amongst the Top Nations in Innovation."

