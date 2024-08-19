Computer shipments in India grew over 7 pc in April-June quarter, IDC data shows

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Shipments of personal computers in India, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, were to the tune of 3.39 million units in the second quarter of 2024, a 7.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

As per IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, all three categories - desktop, notebook, and workstation - grew by 5.9 per cent, 7.4 per cent, and 12.4 per cent, respectively, during the quarter.

IDC, a global market intelligence and advisory services provider, said on Monday that the consumer segment surged by 11.2 per cent year-on-year as both online and offline channels saw good demand.

The e-tail (or electronic retailing) channel grew by a healthy 22.4 per cent year-on-year. The commercial segment grew by 3.5 per cent year-on-year, fueled by increased demand.

"This is the fourth consecutive quarter of yearly growth for the consumer segment," said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India and South Asia.

"Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer personal computer shipments," said Shenoy.

During the second quarter of 2024, HP Inc. led the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.5 per cent and 29.7 per cent, respectively, the IDC report said. HP also led the notebook category with a 34.4 per cent share, driven by increased demand for consumer notebooks and fulfilment of key enterprise orders.

As per IDC, Lenovo stood second as its shipments grew in both consumer and commercial segments by 32.7 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively.

Dell Technologies stood third as it struggled in the commercial desktop category, which declined by 15.9 per cent year-on-year due to continued pricing pressure from its peers in government and enterprise orders; however, it witnessed a 6.4 per cent growth in the consumer segment. IDC asserted that Dell had a good back-to-school/college campaign and managed good traction in offline channels.

Acer Group stood fourth but showed healthy growth of 38.3 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter.

Asus held the fifth position as it witnessed a growth of 5.4 per cent year-on-year. IDC said that the growing focus on the commercial segment and continued expansion in offline presence has been driving its performance.

Commenting on the outlook, Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ said that the onset of AI PCs and several launches in the last few months has brought optimism in the PC market.

"While AI PCs may not bring significant consumer demand in the near term, it is likely to make gamers and content creators consider an AI PC in the medium term. AI PCs will also drive refresh commercial orders from 3Q2024 onwards," Singh added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor