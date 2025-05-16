Comviva partners with University of Southampton Delhi to empower tech talent in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 16: Comviva, a global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Southampton Delhi. With its Comviva 2.0 vision of driving innovation, fostering ecosystem partnerships, and empowering the workforce of the future, this collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening industry-academia ties and nurturing a robust pipeline of next-generation digital talent.

Through this partnership, Comviva and the University of Southampton Delhi aim to co-develop strategic initiatives focused on talent development, collaborative innovation, and community impact. The engagement will create enriched learning opportunities for students at the University's Delhi campus by enabling them to work on cutting-edge digital technologies and real-world business challenges.

As part of the agreement, Comviva will lead a series of structured engagements throughout the academic year, including drop-in sessions for student interaction, employer talks to share insights on industry trends and career paths, skill development workshops to equip students with practical competencies.

The University of Southampton has established its Indian campus at the International Tech Park in Gurgaon, with the first cohort of students due to start in August. With this move, the University of Southampton has become the first international university to set up a campus in India under the country's new higher education framework.

The initial offerings will be undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in business, computing, economics and finance. Over the coming years, the course offering will expand significantly, to include engineering, healthcare, art and design, social sciences and science and technology.

The partnership with Comviva was facilitated by the India Business Group, a leading strategic advisory consultancy that has been assisting the University of Southampton with stakeholder engagement for its India campus.

On this partnership, Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, said, " At Comviva, we believe the future of digital innovation lies in building meaningful partnerships that bridge academia and industry. This collaboration with the University of Southampton reflects our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent, fostering a culture of innovation, and supporting inclusive growth. It is a key pillar of our Comviva 2.0 vision to empower young minds and co-create solutions that address real-world challenges. Beyond talent development, this partnership will also serve as a platform for collaborative R&D, capacity building, and community-focused programs, thereby advancing our shared vision of innovation excellence and long-term societal impact."

Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement at the University of Southampton, said, "This partnership with Comviva reflects our ongoing commitment to create meaningful, career-focused opportunities for our students in India. Through this collaboration, we aim to equip our graduates with the skills and experience required to succeed in a global workplace and competitive industry. We look forward to working with a global company like Comviva across talent development, innovation and broader community engagement."

Comviva will also enable paid summer internships for University of Southampton Delhi students and defined opportunities for student placements during the academic year. The university students will also have the access to Comviva's graduate assessment process for eligible students and Comviva has agreed for an intake of graduates for employment, contingent upon successful completion of the assessment centre.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customer to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success.

From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide.

As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

About University of Southampton

The University of Southampton drives original thinking, turns knowledge into action and impact, and creates solutions to the world's challenges. We are among the top 100 institutions globally (QS World University Rankings 2025). Our academics are leaders in their fields, forging links with high-profile international businesses and organisations, and inspiring a 25,000-strong community of exceptional students, from over 135 countries worldwide. Through our high-quality education, the University helps students on a journey of discovery to realise their potential and join our global network of over 200,000 alumni: www.southampton.ac.uk .

For more information, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta DGM, Corporate Communications

Email: Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Mob: +91-9910030732

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689253/Comviva_University_of_Southampton.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor