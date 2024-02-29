Concept Medical and API Noida hosts "Meet the Masters" at Radisson Blu MBD, Noida on DCB treatment to promote Continuous Medical Education (CME) Program

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 29: Concept Medical, a leader in driving innovation in medical devices, organised an educational event focusing on MagicTouch- Sirolimus coated balloon as the future of complex Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI) in association with the prestigious, Association of Physicians (API), Noida. The event brought together leading international and Indian doctors to share insights into the treatment of the complex coronary disease and discuss the latest advancement - Magictouch SCB as effective treatment option in the field.

The latest episode of "Meet the Masters," event facilitated the exchange of knowledge regarding new treatments in the vascular space, strategies to halt the disease, relief measures for patients, and other related aspects.

The eminent experts included:

Dr Sandeep Basavarajaiah - Consultant Cardiologist, Heartlands Hospital - Birmingham, UK

Dr Amitabh Yaduvanshi - Interventional Cardiologist, Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi

Dr Sameer Gupta - Director Cardiology, Metro Hospital, Noida

Dr Sanjeev Gera - Director & HOD Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Noida

Dr Meenakshi Jain - Director Internal Medicine & Secretary API, Noida

Dr Vikas Kataria, Dr. Mohit Bhagwati, Dr. S. Chakraborty, Dr. Ajay Aggarwal & Dr. A K Shukla among others.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sandeep Basavarajaiah enlightened the event with the presentation on Expanding Indications for Drug Coated Balloons (DCB) in the current era along with Tips, Tricks and cases showing effectiveness of MagicTouch Sirolimus drug coated Balloon (SCB) in complex coronary lesions. He also emphasized on the low awareness regarding the availability and usage of innovative treatment options like Magic Touch SCB.

Speaking about the treatment of CAD, Dr Amitabh Yaduvanshi said that patients are treated using a stent, Percutaneous Old Balloon Angioplasty (POBA) or Paclitaxel drug-coated balloons, but the Paclitaxel is unsafe for the human body. He also said that inserting a normal balloon or POBA is not a permanent solution as there is a risk of re-narrowing of artery & patient continues to need further treatment.

"A new innovative option in the form of Sirolimus coated balloon, which does not allow the infection to spread. It also does not cause any harm to the body. Patients are benefiting from it and its use is rising," he said.

Dr Sanjeev Gera said that CAD occurs due to blockage in the blood vessels, caused due to cholesterol.

"MagicTouch SCB, a Sirolimus-coated balloon, is an innovative treatment for the disease. For patients having blockage in Bifurcation lesion & has faced In Stent Restenosis (ISR), it is risky to insert a stent and, in such cases, the sirolimus coated balloon is the best option. This is an innovation from the house of Concept Medical," he said.

While presenting - History and evolution of DCB in CAD, Dr Sameer Gupta added that "Talking about Drug coated balloon technology, there are number of companies who are manufacturing Paclitaxel Drug coated balloon as Paclitaxel is easy to coat on Balloon, but it is unsafe for human body. He emphasised that the safest drug was Sirolimus, but it was impossible to coat it.

Dr Sandeep added that Concept Medical's MagicTouch is the world's first Sirolimus-coated balloon, which is polymer free & has undergone extensive trials. It is IDE approved by the USFDA and CE Approved & is widely used Globally for treating coronary & peripheral vascular diseases. This treatment option of Sirolimus Coated Balloon for treating CAD is gaining popularity and has already displayed good results. He stressed the need to spread greater awareness in India about the availability of this new treatment option, which is widely available across all the medical centres and Hospitals in India."

Connecting to Dr. Manish Doshi, Managing Director of Concept Medical, he expressed, "The company is committed to providing safe and effective healthcare solutions like MagicTouch, which is the world's first Sirolimus-coated balloon from India. It is already IDE approved by the USFDA for Clinical Trials for the treatment of various CAD & PAD in 4 different indications.

Furthermore, he expressed his concern for a clean diet and a healthy lifestyle, which play a key role in avoiding Coronary diseases. "We'll emphasize and encourage industry partners to come up more and more with such initiatives aiming for public awareness on available treatment options for various arterial diseases (CAD/PAD). Initiatives like this bridge the gap between international expertise and indigenous insights, fostering collaboration to reshape patient care in the field," Dr Doshi added.

The event's highlights included comprehensive discussions on CAD, expert insights into disease detection and treatment, exploration of advanced treatment options, and the importance of clinical trials. It acknowledged Concept Medical's milestone of becoming the first Indian company with four IDE approvals from the USFDA, emphasising its global commitment to understanding and advancing vascular disease treatments

