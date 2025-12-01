Concept Medical Group Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 1: Concept Medical Group, a global leader in advanced drug-delivery technologies and minimally invasive medical devices, has once again been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the period November 2025 to November 2026, marking its second consecutive year of achieving one of the world's most respected workplace culture recognitions.

This back-to-back certification reflects the Group's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace built on trust, safety, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, as demonstrated by exceptionally high employee sentiment scores across multiple parameters.

A Culture Validated by Its People

According to the 2025 Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ Survey, Concept Medical recorded remarkable scores, including:

* 99% employees feel CMG is a physically safe & great place to work.

* 99% say special events are always celebrated here.

* 97% felt genuinely welcomed when they joined the organisation.

* 96% are proud to tell others they work at CMG.

* 96% believe the organisation's advanced facilities create an uplifting work environment.

* Source: GPTW Results Report, Nov 2025

These results validate the organisation's continuous efforts to build an environment where people feel respected, valued, and empowered, irrespective of role, department, or location.

A Culture Built on Care, Innovation & Shared Purpose

Across its manufacturing facilities, corporate offices, R&D centres, and global operations, Concept Medical emphasises a culture rooted in innovation, inclusion, employee well-being, and transparent leadership. Celebrations, recognition programs, sports events, onboarding excellence, emotional support, and state-of-the-art facilities collectively shape the daily employee experience.

Leadership Statement

Parth Doshi, Executive Director, Concept Medical Group, said, "To be recognised as a Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row is more than an achievement; it is an emotional milestone for all of us. What makes this special is that it comes directly from our people and their lived experience. At Concept Medical, we believe that culture is not built by policies or posters; it is built every day through consistent actions, fairness, integrity, and the belief that everyone here matters. This recognition strengthens our commitment to creating a workplace where people feel safe, welcomed, respected, and inspired to contribute to innovations that save lives across the world."

A Leading Employer in Global MedTech

With this consecutive certification, Concept Medical Group reinforces its reputation as one of the leading employers in the MedTech sector. This organisation balances purpose with passion, innovation with empathy, and high performance with people-first values.

About Concept Medical Group

Concept Medical Group is a globally recognised innovator in medical technology, specialising in advanced drug-delivery systems that redefine cardiovascular and vascular care. Through Envision Scientific, home to one of the world's largest integrated facilities for Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) and Drug-Coated Balloons (DCB), the Group delivers cutting-edge research, proprietary technologies, and world-class manufacturing. With a strong focus on quality, clinical evidence, and patient outcomes, Concept Medical continues to shape the future of minimally invasive therapies worldwide.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours that drive innovation and business performance. Its Trust Index™ Survey and For All™ Model benchmark employee experience across 150+ countries, recognising organisations that excel in fostering positive, inclusive, and high-trust workplaces.

