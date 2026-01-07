Concerts drive travel choices, 62% of India's Gen Z plans music-led trips in 2026: Airbnb Survey

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Experience-led tourism is gaining momentum among India's Gen Z, as a survey done by travel portal Airbnb reveals that over 62 per cent of the country's Gen Z plans to travel for concerts and music festivals in 2026.

According to an Airbnb press release, music is now a primary driver for domestic and international travel among young Indians, with 76 per cent of this demographic reporting they visited a city for the first time specifically to attend a live event.

The study indicates that these travellers do not view concerts as isolated events but as a starting point for broader exploration. Approximately 53 per cent of Gen Z travellers extend their stay beyond the scheduled concert dates to engage with local neighbourhoods. This trend reflects a shift where cultural moments influence destination choices more than traditional seasonal calendars or long weekends.

Economic impact from this cohort is substantial, as six out of ten young travellers express a willingness to allocate between 21 per cent and 40 per cent of their monthly income toward music-led experiences. On average, respondents spent Rs 51,000 on their most recent event-led trip. The preference for social travel is also high, with 70 per cent of respondents attending these events in groups or with friends.

The geographic reach of concert tourism extends beyond Indian borders. More than 40 per cent of Gen Z travellers indicate a willingness to travel internationally for music events. Top considerations for these trips include the United States at 48 per cent, Asia at 46 per cent, and Europe at 45 per cent. Domestically, these events serve as a major tool for tourism dispersion, introducing travellers to new cultural districts and local businesses such as cafes and nightlife venues.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, said, "Growing interest in music concerts and festivals has paved the way for a new kind of traveller - someone who sees music as a gateway to discovering new destinations. This emerging form of exploration is reshaping traveller behaviour, driving a rising demand for stays that allow groups to spend time together, gather comfortably, and create memorable shared experiences which is perfectly aligned with what Airbnb offers."

Large-format festivals like Lollapalooza India exemplify this behavioural shift. Data shows that 62 per cent of attendees say the festival's atmosphere keeps them coming back, while 98 per cent express an intent to return for future editions. Planning for these trips often begins early, with 36 per cent of Gen Z travellers starting their arrangements as soon as an event is announced.

